Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards GLOW On Set Of ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

30 July 2021, 13:25

Pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock show off their bumps in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'
Pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock show off their bumps in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'. Picture: YouTube/Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards showing off their baby bumps in their music video for ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ with Anne-Marie is everything!

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are absolutely glowing in the behind-the-scenes snaps from their latest music video for their new collaboration with Anne-Marie, ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’.

The Little Mix stars haven’t slowed down their unmatched work ethic since Perrie and Leigh-Anne both announced they were expecting their first babies with their respective partners and we are so here for it!

Little Mix Waxworks Unveiled At Madame Tussauds – Including Figure Of Jesy Nelson

Fans were treated to some behind-the-scenes footage of their new music video with bandmate Jade Thirlwall alongside the ‘2002’ songstress, giving us all the vibes from their summery bop.

The music video for ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ parodies the hilarious movie Bridesmaids, with the girls working their joint pregnancies into the storyline.

Anne-Marie shared behind-the-scenes photos with Little Mix
Anne-Marie shared behind-the-scenes photos with Little Mix. Picture: @annemarie/Instagram

Anne-Marie plays the bride in the music video as she jets off for a hen weekend with her two pregnant pals, while Jade heads on a night on the town with her.

In the BTS snaps, we see the four singers shooting their iconic plane scenes as well as Anne-Marie and Jade enjoying the hen party in the club.

Meanwhile, Perrie and Leigh-Anne stay in the pink-themed hotel room, relaxing with their lavish dressing gowns on.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the mamas-to-be and how hardworking they are, with one writing: “Appreciation post to leigh anne and perrie for filming a music video while being pregnant. They really work so hard.”

Another person pointed out that this is the third music video the girls have filmed whilst pregnant, adding: “The way perrie and leigh-anne’s babies have been in THREE music videos and they haven’t even been born yet.”

Perrie and Leigh-Anne first filmed ‘Confetti’ while pregnant, before going on to show off their bumps in their music video for ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.

At this point, is there anything the Little Mix gals can’t do?!

