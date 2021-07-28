Little Mix Waxworks Unveiled At Madame Tussauds – Including Figure Of Jesy Nelson

Little Mix enter the Madame Tussauds hall of fame. Picture: Madame Tussauds/Instagram

Little Mix is Madame Tussauds' newest waxwork attraction – and it looks crazy realistic!

Little Mix has been immortalised in wax!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the exciting moment, she posted snaps of Jade Thirwall, Perrie Edwards and herself in all their waxy glory...

Madame Tussauds' newest waxwork display is none other than this mega-pop group and Mixers are ecstatic!

The London museum unveiled its brand-new attraction on Wednesday and they even featured a Jesy Nelson figure in the exhibit...

Little Mix have their own life-size wax figures at Madame Tussauds. Picture: Getty

One of London's biggest tourist attractions has added another shining jewel to their collection of celeb waxworks!

Little Mix follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran as they become yet another celeb addition to Madame Tussaud's musical hall of fame.

The pop sensations have been working closely with the museum for over a year to achieve the hyper-realistic life-size replicas of the girls.

It’s all in the detail 🔍

We worked closely with Little Mix themselves to ensure every single element of the figures was perfectly recreated 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EG7lcv8nNh — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 28, 2021

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared the excitement over on her Instagram stories, proudly posting snaps of Perrie and Jade's wax doppelgängers!

The talented ladies have been waiting so long for the project to come to fruition that Leigh-Anne even captioned her post: "Well it's about time..."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares snaps from the display. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall look electric in neon in the display. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Fans have been expressing their excitement online since news broke.

Now we all have the chance to get our photo op with the record-smashing girl group – with Jesy included!

