Little Mix Waxworks Unveiled At Madame Tussauds – Including Figure Of Jesy Nelson

28 July 2021, 16:13 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 16:39

Little Mix enter the Madame Tussauds hall of fame
Little Mix enter the Madame Tussauds hall of fame. Picture: Madame Tussauds/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix is Madame Tussauds' newest waxwork attraction – and it looks crazy realistic!

Little Mix has been immortalised in wax!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the exciting moment, she posted snaps of Jade Thirwall, Perrie Edwards and herself in all their waxy glory...

Madame Tussauds' newest waxwork display is none other than this mega-pop group and Mixers are ecstatic!

Who Anne-Marie & Little Mix Sampled On ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

The London museum unveiled its brand-new attraction on Wednesday and they even featured a Jesy Nelson figure in the exhibit...

Little Mix have their own life-size wax figures at Madame Tussauds
Little Mix have their own life-size wax figures at Madame Tussauds. Picture: Getty

One of London's biggest tourist attractions has added another shining jewel to their collection of celeb waxworks!

Little Mix follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran as they become yet another celeb addition to Madame Tussaud's musical hall of fame.

The pop sensations have been working closely with the museum for over a year to achieve the hyper-realistic life-size replicas of the girls.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared the excitement over on her Instagram stories, proudly posting snaps of Perrie and Jade's wax doppelgängers!

The talented ladies have been waiting so long for the project to come to fruition that Leigh-Anne even captioned her post: "Well it's about time..."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares snaps from the display
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares snaps from the display. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall look electric in neon in the display
Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall look electric in neon in the display. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Fans have been expressing their excitement online since news broke.

Now we all have the chance to get our photo op with the record-smashing girl group – with Jesy included!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Take the ultimate Love Island 2021 quiz!

QUIZ: Answer These 10 Love Island Questions & We’ll Tell You Who To Couple Up With

Dua Lipa gives off major Bridgerton vibes as she teases new Demeanour music video

Dua Lipa Gives Off Major Bridgerton Vibes As She Teases New 'Demeanour' Music Video

Alabama Barker just proved how close she is to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepmom’

Love Island star Greg O'Shea is competing in the Olympics

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Thanks Fans For Support After Tokyo 2020 Olympics Debut

Dua Lipa hits out at homophobic comments

Dua Lipa 'Surprised And Horrified' Over DaBaby's Homophobic Comments At Live Show

Love Island star Millie's pals have reacted to what's gone down in Casa Amor with Liam

Love Island Millie Court’s Friends React To Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor Antics

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2