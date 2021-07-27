Stormzy’s New Madame Tussauds' Wax Work Is So Realistic Even His Nephew Thinks It’s Him

Stormzy was left stunned by a wax work figure of himself. Picture: Getty / Madame Tussauds/Instagram

Stormzy’s nephew gave Madame Tussauds' wax work artists the best reaction they could have dreamed of when they unveiled their recreation of the rapper.

Stormzy’s nephew was in complete surprise when his famous uncle’s wax work figure was revealed, saying he even thought there was two of him.

The ‘Shut Up’ hitmaker’s figure was created to celebrate his 28th birthday and his little nephew was as excited as him.

In the cutest video you’ll watch all week, Stormzy was shown the nearly-finished creation before it was added to Madame Tussauds’ collection, where creations of international icons fill the museum.

Stormzy's family were seeing double when the wax work was unveiled. Picture: Madame Tussauds/Instagram

Stormzy’s been working with the London attraction for over a year to perfect the figure, sitting for numerous drawings and measurements until the artists were happy with their creation.

In the clip of the 28-year-old seeing his wax work almost finished he says: “That’s scary, cuz. Oh my days.”

While we haven’t yet had a glimpse of the figure, by his nephew’s reaction we already know it’s the spitting image of the rapper.

Jumping out from behind a wall, his nephew says: “You scared me! You’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”

Stormzy also FaceTimed his mum to show her the figure.

He said of the creation: “I’m proud, and I hope, when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too.

"I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.”

Stormzy’s wax work will go on display later this summer.

