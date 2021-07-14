Pregnant Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Dish On Strenuous Costumes Worn During 'Heartbreak Anthem'

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock filmed Little Mix's music video while pregnant. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards filmed their ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ music video while pregnant, and the results were incredible.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards pulled out their angelic sides for the ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ music video, with the girls wearing outfits which weighed over a stone.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne are expecting their first babies so they of course had to film while pregnant, wearing corsets, weighed down by wings and sky high heels to top it all off.

In a behind the scenes video for the song, which is by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix, the girls opened up on how tough it was to film in their outfits, but said every detail was worth it for how beautiful the video looked.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will soon give birth to her first baby. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Perrie revealed her dress alone weighed a stone and that was without the eight foot wings they had to put on.

There’s also a clip of Leigh-Anne doing some ankle exercises in her slippers in a bid to combat the weight of the ensembles.

“I’ve got swollen ankles,” she tells the camera.

“I’m going to have such a bad back tonight, but I’m sure it’s going to look amazing and it’s going to be worth it,” Leigh-Anne added.

Perrie Edwards is also pregnant with her first child. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Jade revealed the wings were custom made and that the girls got to keep them after, joking she’d “fly home to the North” with them.

She told fans: “I wish everyone who’s going to watch this could feel the weight of these wings, with a corset on at the same time…

“With a lace-front wig glued to your head and a pair of heels and shards of diamantes piercing my a**e cheek at the same time.”

But the tricky costumes were all worth it, as Perrie spilled at the end of the shoot they’ve been “living every girl’s dreams.”

Director of the video Samuel said the concept was inspired by Night at the Circus by Angela Carter, about a woman who breaks free from a past life and looks forward to a new one.

