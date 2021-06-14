What Jesy Nelson’s 30th Year Will Look Like As She Makes Music Comeback

14 June 2021, 17:22

Jesy Nelson is embarking on a new chapter in her life as she celebrates turning 30 years old.

Happy birthday to the queen, Jesy Nelson!

The songstress has just turned 30 and enjoyed a series of lavish celebrations to mark the milestone.

Jesy Nelson Responds To Speculation She’s The Next X Factor Judge

Celebrating with her loved ones, Jesy has well and truly welcomed her newest chapter as she gave mention to the “new decade” of her life in one of her birthday posts.

She captioned one of her stunning birthday posts on Instagram by writing: “Couldn’t of asked for a better way to spend my 30th [sic].”

Jesy Nelson has celebrated her 30th birthday
Jesy Nelson has celebrated her 30th birthday. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson has a lot in store for her 30th year
Jesy Nelson has a lot in store for her 30th year. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Jesy added: “All of my favourite people in one place. Feeling very lucky and I cannot wait to start this new decade of my life.”

This comes as the former Little Mix star showcased her cocktail-filled birthday celebrations on social media, with a series of snaps with her pals over the weekend.

Jesy even strutted her stuff as she twerked while being sang to - because why not?!

Being the fashionista we all know and love, she even had her outfits matching her birthday decorations, and we wouldn’t expect anything less!

As she approaches a new chapter in her life, Jesy is set to make her comeback to music soon by kicking off her solo career.

Jesy Nelson is set to release her first solo single this summer
Jesy Nelson is set to release her first solo single this summer. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

She even recently teased a possible upcoming performance, after she said she had been “rehearsing” for something and fans are super excited to see what she has in store!

The 30-year-old also leaked a clip of her first solo single, and it's safe to say we are counting down the days until i's released.

Jesy has been making a lot of big career moves lately, so there’s really no limits to what her 30th year could bring!

