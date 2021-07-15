Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Beautiful Baby Shower

Leigh-Anne Pinnock glows during lavish baby shower. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives fans an insight into her lavish baby shower on Instagram...

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a slew of adorable snaps with fans from her lavish baby shower.

The Little Mix songstress is expected to give birth any day now as she prepares for her first child with footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

The extravagant event saw the star mark the special occasion with friends and family at her new home.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares photos cradling baby bump on her special day. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Andre, 30, and Leigh-Anne, 29, celebrated ahead of the arrival of their bundle of joy!

The "Heartbreak Anthem" singer described the affair as "the most amazing day" as she posted stunning photos to her Instagram.

Leigh-Anne looks radiantly regal in the showstopping pictures from the weekend.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates with loved ones. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's share stunning photos of their show-stopping shower. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The Mixer wrote along with the photos: The most amazing day! Thank you to my bestie @hannahlisab for organising the most beautiful baby shower."

She even gave struggling companies that catered the event a shoutout to help them get back on their feet after lockdown: "I want to also say a massive thank you to all the small businesses that made it so special."

The singer's back garden was beautifully decked out in balloons and décor with guests being treated to a delicious spread of canapés!

The decorations read: "I love you to the moon and back."

Leigh-Anne seemed overjoyed and full with love when sharing pics of the stunning occasion!

Not long until she and André Gray will have a little Mixer...

