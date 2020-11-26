Each Of Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Projects Outside Of The Band

26 November 2020, 17:35

Little Mix may be one of the most successful girl bands in the world, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got solo passions – and we’re taking a look at Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s seriously impressive CV.

Each of the Little Mix ladies, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, have individual passions away from the band such as brands of their own, business investments and movie roles – yep you read that right, Leigh-Anne is starring in Boxing Day.

Little Mix Clapbacks: All The Times Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwal Hit Back At Haters

2021 is set to be a huge year for Little Mix as a band and as individual artists, so we’re taking a closer look at what each of them have in store.

Little Mix have individual projects underway
Little Mix have individual projects underway. Picture: Getty

As well as planning a wedding Leigh-Anne has a huge amount of projects in the works – seriously she’s got one hell of a CV – including her own TV documentary, a production company and partnerships with some massive names.

Here’s everything Leigh-Anne is working on, on the side of being 1/4 of the sensational group that is Little Mix…

Leigh-Anne is starring in movie Boxing Day

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will star in Boxing Day
Leigh-Anne Pinnock will star in Boxing Day. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne is set to make her big screen debut in comedy film Boxing Day alongside Aja Naomi King and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

It’s not yet known which role Leigh-Anne will have, but the film will reportedly have an all-black cast in a story based on Aml Ameen's life, following Melvin, a British author returning from America for Christmas, to introduce his fiancée to his family.

Leigh-Anne’s TV company Pinnock Productions

Leigh-Anne has started her own TV production company
Leigh-Anne has started her own TV production company. Picture: BBC

Leigh-Anne and the Little Mix ladies proved they’re TV host naturals when they fronted their talent show The Search and it seems the gig had Leigh falling in love with TV production.

According to the tabloids she’s set up a production company, Pinnock Productions, to bring “fresh and innovative ideas that embrace diversity and cultures that should have their place on screen.”

Leigh-Anne has a documentary on racism coming out

Leigh-Anne has filmed a documentary on racism
Leigh-Anne has filmed a documentary on racism. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne had in fact been working on her presenting skills before The Search launched, filming a documentary for BBC Three called Colourism and Race, which she began filming in the wake of the protests against George Floyd’s death.

Opening up about why she decided to make it, she said: "Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family.

"Systemic racism is complex; through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won't have to face what me and my generation have had to."

Leigh-Anne has partnered with some amazing brands

Most recently, Leigh-Anne joined up with ASOS for an edit of some of her favourite clothing items, but that’s not the first time she’s taken on a solo business partnership.

In 2019 she became the face of Umbro for their SS range.

Leigh-Anne’s swimwear brand continues to be a success

Last year, Leigh-Anne and her best friend created In A Seashell, a swimwear brand with body positivity at the heart of it.

Ever the businesswoman powerhouse, Leigh-Anne told Glamour: “I funded it myself as I wanted complete control. I didn’t want to do it for a brand, I wanted to do my own thing, that was really important.”

Leigh-Anne said the move made seriously impressed at her business skills, and so are we!

