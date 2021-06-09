Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Fiancé Buys Back Stolen £40k Ring From Pawn Shop

9 June 2021, 12:08

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reunited with her engagement ring from fiancé Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reunited with her engagement ring from fiancé Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reunited with her stolen engagement ring after it went missing from the star’s home.

In May, Leigh-Anne Pinnock's £40,000 engagement ring was stolen from the Surrey mansion which she shared with footballer fiancé, Andre Gray.

The shocking news came after the famous pair announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock Defines Glowing In Baby Bump Bikini Photo

The Little Mix star was devastated when the emerald ring, that Andre proposed with the year prior, was discovered missing amid their house move.

However, Leigh-Anne and Andre are now over the moon that the emerald has returned after the 29-year-old Watford footballer bought back the pinched ring from a pawn shop.

Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock with the diamond encrusted emerald ring in May 2020
Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock with the diamond encrusted emerald ring in May 2020. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The tabloids report that the Mixer's fiancé was contacted by a pawnbroker who had recognised the infamously thieved ring when it landed in his shop.

The expectant parents discovered that the piece of jewellery had changed hands seven times before it was finally recognised as their missing sparkler!

Of course, the famous pair purchased the emerald ring once again without a moment's hesitation – the diamond-encrusted emerald ring with a gold band held great sentiment to the couple as well as great value.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are delighted to have the sentimental ring back
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are delighted to have the sentimental ring back. Picture: Getty
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was devastated when her emerald engagement ring was stolen
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was devastated when her emerald engagement ring was stolen. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The 'Heartbreak Anthem' songstress took to Instagram in late May to reflect on the day her beau proposed by posting never-seen-before footage from the special day.

Even in the wake of the missing ring, Leigh-Anne continued to stay positive as she captioned the post: "5 years, 2 fur Babies, engaged and creating life ... we are SO SO BLESSED."

Surrey Police are still investigating the burglary but we are so delighted this stunning pair have been reunited with their special ring!

What a crazy couple of months it has been for the pair...

We're so relieved for the happy couple!

