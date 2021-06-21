Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wishes Fiancé An Early Father's Day Ahead Of Due Date

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dedicated a sweet post to her fiancé on Father's Day. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a sweet snap on Father's Day to pay tribute to her fiancé ahead of the expectant couples due date.

On Sunday, Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated Father's Day by dedicating a post to her dad as well as her fiancé, Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star announced in May that she and Andre were expecting their first child together, since then fans have been treated to baby bump photos and a slew of pregnancy-related intel.

Leigh-Anne marked the special day in the sweetest way...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates Andre Gray's fatherhood early in an Instagram post. Picture: Getty

The Black Fund founder took to Instagram and shared a throwback-pic of herself posing with the dad and dad-to-be.

She captioned the post: "Happy Father's Day to these amazing men in my life."

The 29-year-old singer also posted a video of the festivities, sharing with fans the elaborate meal she shared with her loved ones.

Leigh-Anne wrote in the Insta story: "This was amazing, perfect Father's Day dinner."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dedicated a sweet post to her Dad and fiancé on Father's Day. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The Mixer couldn't help but gush over her partner of four years, despite their due date being later this summer.

The famous pair got engaged in May 2020 and have since moved to a new family-friendly abode – we can't wait for them to welcome their little bundle of joy!

