Jade Thirlwall Becomes Shareholder In Hometown Football Club South Shields

Jade Thirlwall is now a shareholder of her local football team. Picture: instagram

Jade Thirlwall has become a shareholder in her hometown football club South Shields.

Jade Thirlwall has had a busy 2020 writing and recording Little Mix's sixth studio album 'Confetti,' launching Little Mix: The Search and hosting her very own drag queen show.

And now it's been revealed the singer, who recently confirmed her relationship with Jordan Stephens, has become one of 750 new shareholders of South Shields FC!

Opening up about her involvement, Chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We are thrilled with the response we've had to our investment round. To hit our initial target so early was something which filled us with so much pride and optimism for the future.

"It's hugely exciting that more than 750 people have shown their support to us in this way and for Jade to be one of them is just another example to show how committed such a global superstar is to not just the club, but her hometown.

"We will continue to welcome new shareholders until the campaign ends on November 28 so any supporter or potential investor who is interested still has some time yet.

"I'd like to say a huge thanks to everyone who has invested so far."

Jade was made Honorary President of the club pack in August.

Opening up about the appointment at the time, she said: “I’m so grateful to be asked to be the Honorary President of South Shields Football Club.

"I'm incredibly proud to come from South Shields and one thing I am most proud of about my hometown is the sense of community and how we love to support each other and see each other do well in all aspects of life, which is something the football club very much embodies.

“I hope through my role I can raise awareness and increase the club's profile, encouraging others to do the same and support our incredible team.

“I’m looking forward to also being involved with any future projects the club will embark on that coincide with what I am passionate about.”

Could we BE any more proud?!

