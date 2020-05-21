Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall Drops Trailer For Her New MTV Drag Queen Show

Jade's new show is landing next week. Check out the trailer... Picture: twitter/mtv

Jade Thirwall has a brand new show coming to MTV next week! Check out the trailer…

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has dropped the trailer for her new MTV drag queen show.

Served! With Jade Thirlwall will be available to watch online on May 29th and it looks like it's going to be full of tea, hunty.

Little Mix Rumoured To Appear In Little Shop Of Horrors Movie Remake Alongside Taron Egerton And Scarlett Johansson

Finding lockdown a bit of a drag? @LittleMix's Jade Thirlwall is here to spill the tea on her brand new series ft @courtneyact, @AlyssaEdwards_1 & @THEVIVIENNEUK



Served! With Jade Thirlwall launches across MTV UK Facebook Watch & MTV International YouTube from Thurs 28th May pic.twitter.com/E5z1pBVeRP — MTV UK (@MTVUK) May 20, 2020

She's such a natural in front of the camera, we love to see it!

Jade said she ‘can’t wait’ for her fans to see what she’s cooked up for the ‘gorgey’ online show in a post on Twitter.

It read: “Can’t wait for you all to see this!! All my fave things bundled together in a gorgey online show.

“Ps I love that me saying I’m serving dishes is matched with a shot of me holding an uncooked potato. Jade x.”

Can’t wait for you all to see this!! All my fave things bundled together in a gorgey online show 💕 ps I love that me saying I’m serving dishes is matched with a shot of me holding an uncooked potato 🥔 😭😂

Jade x https://t.co/etxmsRW8ME — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 20, 2020

She is too much!

Fans of Jade will know how much she adores the drag community so this is an extremely exciting opportunity for the 'Wasabi' singer.

RuPaul's Drag Race queens including Courtney Act and The Vivianne are set to appear on the show which will air across MTV's social media platforms and also on television.

Jade appeared on the UK version of the show last year as a guest judge and said it was a 'dream come true'.

Right before the episode aired, she tweeted, saying: “THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE FOR ME I’M NOT OKAY.”

We're so happy for her! She deserves all the success.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip