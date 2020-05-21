Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall Drops Trailer For Her New MTV Drag Queen Show

21 May 2020, 17:20

Jade's new show is landing next week. Check out the trailer...
Jade's new show is landing next week. Check out the trailer... Picture: twitter/mtv

Jade Thirwall has a brand new show coming to MTV next week! Check out the trailer…

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has dropped the trailer for her new MTV drag queen show.

Served! With Jade Thirlwall will be available to watch online on May 29th and it looks like it's going to be full of tea, hunty.

Little Mix Rumoured To Appear In Little Shop Of Horrors Movie Remake Alongside Taron Egerton And Scarlett Johansson

She's such a natural in front of the camera, we love to see it!

Jade said she ‘can’t wait’ for her fans to see what she’s cooked up for the ‘gorgey’ online show in a post on Twitter.

It read: “Can’t wait for you all to see this!! All my fave things bundled together in a gorgey online show.

“Ps I love that me saying I’m serving dishes is matched with a shot of me holding an uncooked potato. Jade x.”

She is too much!

Fans of Jade will know how much she adores the drag community so this is an extremely exciting opportunity for the 'Wasabi' singer.

RuPaul's Drag Race queens including Courtney Act and The Vivianne are set to appear on the show which will air across MTV's social media platforms and also on television.

Jade appeared on the UK version of the show last year as a guest judge and said it was a 'dream come true'.

Right before the episode aired, she tweeted, saying: “THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE FOR ME I’M NOT OKAY.”

We're so happy for her! She deserves all the success.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson appeared on Loose Women via video link.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Says 'It's Ok To Talk About How You Feel' As She Gets Real About Mental Health In TV Interview
Jade and Jordan does have a nice ring to it.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall & Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens Reportedly ‘Went On A Socially Distanced Date’
Little Mix are rumoured to be starring in the Little House of Horrors 2020 remake

Little Mix Rumoured To Appear In Little Shop Of Horrors Movie Remake Alongside Taron Egerton And Scarlett Johansson
Jade's new show will air on MTV.

‘Served! With Jade Thirlwall’: What’s It About And When Is It Released? Everything We Know About Little Mix Star’s New MTV Drag Queen Show
Jade gets real about her mental health in the poem.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares ‘Lockdown Word Vomit’ Poem She Penned For Mental Health Charity & Says She’s ’Plagued With Anxiety’ Over Pandemic

Hot On Capital

Zayn Malik Perrie Edwards Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik's Complete Dating History - From Perrie Edwards & Stephanie Davis To Neelam Gill & Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik

Ariana Grande has transformed her look through the years

Ariana Grande's Transformation Through The Years: Before Fame To Her New Era

Ariana Grande

Gigi Hadid's net worth as a successful supermodel and hailing from rich family

What Is Gigi Hadid's Net Worth? Pregnant Supermodel Has Earned Millions During Career

Features

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2016

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?

Zayn Malik

Shelby Tribble pregnant boyfriend Sam Mucklow

Shelby Tribble Pregnant With Sam Mucklow: Baby Due Date, Sex, And Other Details

News

The antibody tests will be given to healthcare workers first and will be on the NHS

Coronavirus: Free Antibody Tests Set To Be Available On NHS Following Agreement With Healthcare Company

Coronavirus