Little Mix Rumoured To Appear In Little Shop Of Horrors Movie Remake Alongside Taron Egerton And Scarlett Johansson

Little Mix are rumoured to be starring in the Little House of Horrors 2020 remake. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are rumoured to be making their first movie debut, in the 2020 remake of musical film Little Shop of Horrors.

There really is nothing the Little Mix ladies, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards, can’t do – the latest rumour on the girls’ next venture is that they’ll star in the remake of musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors is a former broadway production and 1960 horror film about a shop owner who runs a failing florist which becomes a major attraction when he purchases a plant which feeds on human flesh.

In 1986 it was turned into a horror comedy film starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin and it’s set to get a 2020 revamp apparently including huge names such as Billy Porter, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans.

Scarlett Johansson is also rumoured to be in the Little House of Horrors remake. Picture: Getty

Chris Evans is in talks to play Orin Scrivello. Picture: PA

Little Mix fan account Shady Mixer Facts claim the group is rumoured to appear in the re-make as the Greek Chorus who, in the original film, are the three narrators who appear in almost every song in the movie.

Chris Evans is reportedly in discussions to star as Orin Scrivello, a sadistic dentist and antagonist throughout the story.

Taron Egerton is rumoured to be one of the flower shop workers Seymour Krelborn, while Scarlett Johansson is said to be in talks to play Audrey, a co-worker at the shop and girlfriend of Orin.

Little Mix would make a fitting addition to the cast, as Perrie has long made it clear her love of musical theatre.

Perrie Edwards has long been a fan of musical theatre. Picture: PA

The 26-year-old spent the first few weeks in lockdown re-creating some iconic theatrical scenes and songs from My Fair Lady.

Jade has also been open about getting involved in a musical film, after her hopes of playing Princess Jasmine in the 2019 Aladdin remake were dashed.

When the girls’ fandom account shared the list of the rumoured cast, Mixers lost it and rushed to imagine how amazing their harmonies would be.

“This would slay,” one commented, as another said: “This is major omg.”

Although it’s all speculation at the moment, we can’t help but think how perfect the girls would be for the part!

