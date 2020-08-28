Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens’ Venice Holiday

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens had their first holiday together. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram / MEGA

Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan Stephens had their first holiday as a couple to Venice.

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and her new boyfriend, Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, jetted off to Venice for a few days at the start of the week for their first couple’s holiday.

Although the stars are yet to post a photo of each other on social media, Jade did share a number of pictures from their trip and days as tourists in the Italian city.

She also gave a glimpse at their riverside apartment, showing off the balcony overlooking the water when she posted a photo of the books she brought with her.

Jade Thirlwall posted a few photos from her holiday to Venice. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens took a trip boat ride around Venice. Picture: MEGA

Jade also made sure to wear a mask in one photo of herself on the balcony, reminding fans of the importance of protecting others while out and about.

The Little Mix pop star brought a gorgeous array of clothes with her on holiday, including a few midi skirts – one of which she was papped in when her and Jordan took a boat trip on the canals.

The couple were pictured being helped into a boat ahead of romantic river trip, with Jade looking stunning in a pink wrap skirt and a white top.

In the series of pictures she uploaded to Instagram, Jade also posted a photo of the ice cream sundaes she and Jordan had while they watched the football in a busy bar.

Jade Thirlwall posted about her mosquito bites from her holiday. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Suggesting their trip was an expensive one, Jade wrote in the caption: “What a rip off,” to which Jordan commented: “Fuming.”

The singer then replied: “€50 FOR WHAT.”

One of Jade’s fans then interjected: “Sorry babes but VENICE is really expensive even if you breathe air there. We Italians know that too.”

The star was also papped in a bikini on her balcony, displaying her incredible figure which she flaunted in Little Mix’s new ‘Holiday’ music video with her equally beautiful bandmates.

On returning from the trip, Jade headed straight for a spa trip at Champneys, posting a photo of herself lounging in a dressing gown and hysterically pointing out the number of insect bites on her legs.

