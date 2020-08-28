Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Has 'Gained A Stone' Since 'Holiday' Music Video In Honest Instagram Post

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson reveals weight gain after 'Holiday' music video in honest post. Picture: YouTube/ Little Mix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson's posted an honest and heartfelt Instagram about her weight and letting fans know not

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has posted a candid Instagram about her weight, letting fans know she's 'a stone heavier' than when she shot the 'Holiday' music video, posting 'before and after shots' in an honest message to her followers.

The 29-year-old wrote: "I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know... I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f**k I’ve wanted and living my best life."

"But for any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselfs right now just know I’m there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks."

"Remember we’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that’s ok."

"You’re all beautiful in you’re own unique ways and there is no one in the world like you and that is what makes us special."

Jesy has been incredibly vocal about her body image issues throughout her music career, admitting trolls comments about her online left her suicidal, with her fellow bandmates rallying around the star and helping rebuild her confidence.

The singer has found strength in posting her insecurities online and helped countless others with their own issues by being so open about hers.

A while back she posted a video revealing how she gets 'abs' in photos, then showing off what her 'real' stomach looks like, writing:

""I always get a lot of people comment on my abs in photos but I promise you I actually don’t have abs lol... I’m very lucky that when I breath in for me Picys I get these weird little indents that come sometimes look like I have abs."

"Anyway, I’m here to tell you I DON'T have abs ladies and this is what my chocolate loving belly really looks like."

