Little Mix Nominated For Their First MTV VMA For Best Group Alongside Blackpink And BTS

Little Mix have been nominated for their first VMA. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have been nominated for Best Group ahead of the MTV VMAs.

News from MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday morning sent Little Mix fans into a frenzy as it was announced Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards are nominated for their first VMA, for Best Group.

The girls are in the category alongside the likes of The 1975, Chloe X Halle, BTS and Blackpink.

Mixers are thrilled with the nomination, and are now hoping the girls will also make a surprise performance when the show airs on 30 August.

“The audience would like a performance to round it off @LittleMix @VMAs,” one person begged.

“Truly so deserving it’s shocking this is their first big American award show! Look at these girls,” added another.

Mixers are adamant Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie will be making a surprise performance after Perrie and Leigh-Anne teased an exciting update they’d received when chatting to Capital’s Jimmy Hill.

They couldn’t share what they knew, but Perrie explained they’d been offered "one of the craziest things" and a "huge opportunity" – giving fans hopes they’ll make an appearance of some sort at the VMAs.

do you all remember the email perrie talked about what if they were asked to perform at VMAS?????? and also

vote for little mix herehttps://t.co/wl3WOrvg2p pic.twitter.com/k4VZ5yssit — best of perrie (@perriesloops) August 25, 2020

The awards show will of course be different this year amid the pandemic, meaning each performance will be from a different location with either just a few people or no audience at all.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s performance of ‘Rain on Me’ is just one of the moments fans are most looking forward to.

Miley Cyrus will also be performing her new song, ‘Midnight Sky’.

Little Mix performed at the EMAs 2018 with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

The full list of groups nominated for Best Group at the MTV VMAs 2020 are below:

Monster x

Little Mix

5SOS

The 1975

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

BLACKPINK

BTS

