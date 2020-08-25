Little Mix Nominated For Their First MTV VMA For Best Group Alongside Blackpink And BTS

25 August 2020, 17:34

Little Mix have been nominated for their first VMA
Little Mix have been nominated for their first VMA. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have been nominated for Best Group ahead of the MTV VMAs.

News from MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday morning sent Little Mix fans into a frenzy as it was announced Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards are nominated for their first VMA, for Best Group.

The girls are in the category alongside the likes of The 1975, Chloe X Halle, BTS and Blackpink.

What Was Little Mix's Original Name And Why Did They Change It?

Mixers are thrilled with the nomination, and are now hoping the girls will also make a surprise performance when the show airs on 30 August.

“The audience would like a performance to round it off @LittleMix @VMAs,” one person begged.

“Truly so deserving it’s shocking this is their first big American award show! Look at these girls,” added another.

Mixers are adamant Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie will be making a surprise performance after Perrie and Leigh-Anne teased an exciting update they’d received when chatting to Capital’s Jimmy Hill.

They couldn’t share what they knew, but Perrie explained they’d been offered "one of the craziest things" and a "huge opportunity" – giving fans hopes they’ll make an appearance of some sort at the VMAs.

The awards show will of course be different this year amid the pandemic, meaning each performance will be from a different location with either just a few people or no audience at all.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s performance of ‘Rain on Me’ is just one of the moments fans are most looking forward to.

Miley Cyrus will also be performing her new song, ‘Midnight Sky’.

Little Mix performed at the EMAs 2018 with Nicki Minaj
Little Mix performed at the EMAs 2018 with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

The full list of groups nominated for Best Group at the MTV VMAs 2020 are below:

Monster x

Little Mix

5SOS

The 1975

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

BLACKPINK

BTS

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Jeffree Star's new romance has caused Andre Marhold's alleged baby mama to address their relationship

Jeffree Star’s New Relationship With Boyfriend Andre Marhold Sparks Controversy After Basketball Star’s Ex Speaks Out
Blackpink fans have high expectations for their new album

4 Things Blinks Want To See From Blackpink’s New Album – Including More Collaborations And Dance Videos
Katy Perry posts ten year old video of her revealing 'Teenage Dream' artwork

WATCH: Katy Perry Unveils Teenage Dream Album Artwork Aged 25 In Ten Year Throwback

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have taken a lot of snaps over the years

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

TikTok stars are recreating the WAP music video

The WAP Dance Challenge Is Taking Over TikTok And James Charles & Addison Rae's Epic Moves Are Seriously Impressive
A thread of rare Harry Styles snaps is giving us life

Harry Styles: Thread Of Rare & Unseen Snaps Has Fans Going Wild

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters