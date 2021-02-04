‘I’m Busy’ Challenge: All The Funniest Pranks From New FaceTime Trend On TikTok

4 February 2021, 15:54

The new 'I'm Busy' challenge has been widely popular with TikTok users.
The new 'I'm Busy' challenge has been widely popular with TikTok users. Picture: TikTok

The ‘I’m Busy’ challenge is the latest trend to go viral on TikTok after a number of celebs took part in the FaceTime prank and we’ve rounded up the best of the best!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

TikTok is full of wonderful and weird challenges these days and after seeing the likes of the ‘Buss It’ challenge and the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ take over the app, the newest one seems a bit more celeb-focused.

The new ‘I’m Busy’ challenge has been keeping fans seriously entertained as it’s raked in millions of likes!

If you’re new to the trend, it’s basically where a high-profile celeb FaceTimes a number of A-listers in their phone, but as soon as the celeb picks up, the person doing the challenge immediately says: “I’m busy, I have to call you back.”

Obviously, this causes a lot of confusion to the other person because they’re left wondering why the star called them in the first place and the reactions are priceless!

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest versions of the ‘I’m Busy’ challenge, from James Charles to Justine Skye.

James Charles’ ‘I’m Busy’ challenge

The makeup mogul did a hilarious version of the ‘I’m Busy’ challenge, where he FaceTime’d an array of celebs.

James called up Kris Jenner, Lil Nas X, Madison Beer, Bebe Rexha, Jojo Siwa, Iggy Azalea and Kim Kardashian during his prank.

Justine Skye’s ‘I’m Busy’ challenge

Songstress Justine’s ‘I’m Busy’ challenge went viral on TikTok, with her FaceTime pranks getting hilarious reactions from her pals.

She called stars including Lil Yachty, Kendall Jenner, Jamie Foxx and Hailey Bieber, with each one just as confused as the last!

