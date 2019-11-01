James Charles Net Worth: Makeup YouTuber's Incredible Fortune Revealed

James Charles has raked in an astounding fortune. Picture: Getty / Instagram

James Charles has made himself an astounding fortune.

YouTuber James Charles is one of the most successful beauty bloggers thanks to having over 15million Instagram followers and over 16million YouTube subscribers.

Known as an “Internet personality”, the makeup artist has also launched his own beauty products and raked in fortunes from collaborating with some huge names.

But how much is the social media star worth at just 20 years old?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, James is worth a staggering $12m (£9.3m).

Despite losing roughly three million YouTube subscribers earlier this year due to his very public fallout with Tati Westbrook, James has managed to overcome the drama and is still a firm favourite blogger amongst the beauty community.

According to Tagger Media, an influencer marketing platform, most of James’ income is from his YouTube views.

He first went viral after he brought a ring light to his senior pictures in high school, and the pictures were retweeted thousands of times on Twitter.

So I retook my senior photos & brought my ring light with me so my highlight would be poppin. I love being extra 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Qu1yu8U2P — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 5, 2016

He went on to become a spokesmodel for CoverGirl and is now one of the most-followed YouTube stars in the world.

Over the years, James has collaborated with numerous beauty brands – his most recent launch being a mini version of the Morphe eyeshadow palette he previously created with the brand.

Making the most of his well-known name, James also has a line of merchandise, Sisters Apparel, which includes hoodies, sweatshirts, tracksuits, t-shirts and accessories.

James firmly cemented himself as a celeb when he attended the Met Gala in April this year – and, of course, he documented his entire evening in the run-up to the glitzy event.

