Jeffree Star X Shane Dawson Conspiracy Collection: A First Look At The Bloggers’ Collaboration

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson’s collection is almost here.

YouTube stars and makeup experts Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have finally unveiled their full line-up of makeup of products after announcing their collaboration weeks ago.

Jeffree and Shane are well aware of the hype surrounding their collaboration, dropping a special range of merchandise, which included phone cases and backpacks, to mark the occasion.

Their merch went on to sell out within 30 minutes, so their makeup line will no doubt be as quickly snapped up.

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson's collaboration drops on 1 November. Picture: Jeffree Star/Instagram

The collection will drop on Friday 1 November, so a few days ahead of its drop Jeffree and Shane gave fans a sneak-peek at what they’ve created – and it includes an array of eye shadow palettes and lip glosses – but that’s not all.

Jeffree and Shane are also dropping mirrors, makeup bags, and a tracksuit.

The main attraction will no doubt be the large eyeshadow palette, Conspiracy, which consists of 18 shades, but there is also a mini palette called Mini Controversy, naturally.

The pals gave fans a glimpse at the products during Shane’s mini documentary-series on YouTube The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star and the pair couldn’t contain their excitement as they too saw the products for the first time.

Unboxing each of the products with tears in their eyes, Shane and Jeffree were in awe of what they’ve created.

The stars made sure to put their own signature spin on each and every item, with the liquid lip glosses packaged in a pink pig casing to represent Shane’s iconic brand marker and the eyeshadow shades imprinted with each of their logos.

Shades of the velour liquid lipsticks are titled; Shane, Ryland, Are You Filming, Ooh My God, I Gotta Go, and Jeffree, What The F**k.

There’s also a clear lip gloss, a lip balm, and pig mirrors which come in pink or black.

For £163, keen makeup lovers can get the Conspiracy Collection Bundle which includes all the makeup and the black imprint travel bag.

In the UK, the collection will be available from 5pm and will land on Beauty Bay.

