Shane Dawson X Jeffree Star Merchandise Includes Hoodies, Mirrors, Phone Cases And More

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are releasing merchandise as part of their collab. Picture: Jeffree Star/Instagram / ShaneDawsonMerch.com

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star are dropping merchandise ahead of their joint collection being released.

YouTube stars Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star have been teasing their collaboration – rumoured to be called Conspiracy – for months, and as the drop draws closer Shane has revealed they will also have some merchandise available when his new website goes live.

Jeffree teased their joint merchandise on Twitter on Sunday, sharing a picture of a pink handheld pig mirror to match the style of his own iconic star mirrors.

James Charles’ New Morphe Palette Faces Backlash As He Creates Mini Version Of Original Product

He wrote alongside it: “We have a new member of the family joining us very soon @shanedawson #ShaneXJeffree.”

Shane Dawson has a pig-themed handheld mirror in the style of Jeffree Star's star. Picture: Jeffree Star/Twitter

As well as a mirror, there’s also a pig backpack which Shane was seen wearing in a picture posted by Jeffree earlier this year.

Beauty Instagram account TrendMood1 managed to get the inside scoop on almost the full collection of merch, revealing there will also be themed phone cases, a hoodie available in pink or black, slippers, and of course the pig mirror which fans got a glimpse of in September.

Shawn’s website with all the merch from their collab will apparently go live on 16 October.

We already know Shane Dawson X Jeffree Star will be pig-themed, but during an episode of The Dangerous World Of Jeffree Star fans also gained a glimpse of the eyeshadow palette colours included in their new collection.

Some of the names ‘half-approved’ in the documentary-series were Controversy, Ranch, and Diet Cola.

Me trying to keep it together when @shanedawson merch drops today #ShanexJeffree pic.twitter.com/adLUmNhxKR — Hannah (@hannahgosche) October 15, 2019

Super stoked for the #ShanexJeffree merch coming today! Seriously cannot wait for the makeup reveal though!! @JeffreeStar @shanedawson — Kween’s Empire (@TheeKweenBee) October 15, 2019

There are also expected to be some liquid lipsticks and a mini palette as well as a main palette.

After Shane announced his merchandise website would be launching soon, fans flooded Twitter to share their excitement.

“Drop the merch my bank account is ready,” screamed one, as another said: “Am I gonna spend all my money on @shanedawson merch and makeup yes, am I gonna regret it no shanexJeffree.”

Shane's website is rumoured to go live at any moment from 15 October.

