The Silhouette Challenge: Warnings Circulate For TikTok Creators After A Rise Of People Attempt To Remove Red Filter

2 February 2021, 12:39

People have been trying to remove the red filter on the 'Silhouette Challenge'.
People have been trying to remove the red filter on the 'Silhouette Challenge'. Picture: TikTok/Twitter

Warnings have been given to TikTok users after it’s been noted that a number of people have been trying to remove the red filter on the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ and expose women.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

TikTok users everywhere have been getting involved with the latest trend, the ‘Silhouette Challenge’.

After its increase in popularity, warning issues have been circulating on social media about what to avoid when taking part.

The trend sees the person doing the challenge posing in a doorway fully dressed, before transitioning into a sultry silhouette against a red backdrop.

Jade Thirlwall’s ‘Buss It’ Challenge Goes Viral After Little Mix Star Shares NSFW TikTok Video

Initially, users on the app were taking part in the challenge to boost their confidence, before it was met with an increase of people trying to remove the red filter and expose users’ bodies.

So, can the red filter be removed and how can I avoid this? Here’s what you need to know.

People on social media warned others about staying safe when doing the challenge.
People on social media warned others about staying safe when doing the challenge. Picture: Twitter

Can you remove the red filter on the ‘Silhouette Challenge’?

TikTok users have been increasingly concerned about people removing the red filter on the ‘Silhouette Challenge’, which would essentially expose a lot of women’s bodies online.

It all started when people on social media warned that red lighting isn’t difficult to remove when editing.

However, according to a number of reports, there’s no way of actually removing the red filter from the TikTok video, as it gets blended into the clip when posting.

With that being said, there are some people who can use various editing techniques to cancel out the red colour and expose the original videos, so you should still try your best to be careful when taking part in the challenge.

What to avoid when doing the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ & how to take part safely

The best way to avoid any chance of your body getting exposed is to remain fully clothed while doing the ‘Silhouette Challenge’.

You can get the same effect as those who have attempted it with minimal clothing, if you wear tight-fitted clothing, as the whole point is to show off your silhouette.

We’ve included how to do the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ here, but we advise that you take care not to remove your clothing just to avoid exposing your body!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

After fans have been anticipating the upcoming movies.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Confirms Filming Has Finished For After We Fell & After Ever Happy

TV & Film

Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away

Captain Sir Tom Moore Dead: Fundraising Hero Dies After Coronavirus Battle

Kourtney Kardashian has started dating Blink-182's Travis Barker.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship: From How They Met To When They Started Dating
Olivia Rodrigo, Josh Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are rumoured to be in a love triangle

The 'Love Triangle' Drama Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained
Harry Styles thanked fans for the birthday love

Harry Styles Thanks Fans For All The ‘Special Things’ On His 27th Birthday

Ariana Grande has four new songs on the 'Positions' deluxe album

Ariana Grande Has 4 New Songs On ‘Positions’ Deluxe Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?