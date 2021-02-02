The Silhouette Challenge: Warnings Circulate For TikTok Creators After A Rise Of People Attempt To Remove Red Filter

People have been trying to remove the red filter on the 'Silhouette Challenge'. Picture: TikTok/Twitter

Warnings have been given to TikTok users after it’s been noted that a number of people have been trying to remove the red filter on the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ and expose women.

TikTok users everywhere have been getting involved with the latest trend, the ‘Silhouette Challenge’.

After its increase in popularity, warning issues have been circulating on social media about what to avoid when taking part.

The trend sees the person doing the challenge posing in a doorway fully dressed, before transitioning into a sultry silhouette against a red backdrop.

Initially, users on the app were taking part in the challenge to boost their confidence, before it was met with an increase of people trying to remove the red filter and expose users’ bodies.

So, can the red filter be removed and how can I avoid this? Here’s what you need to know.

Y’all be careful in these streets, mfs is weird #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/LeXsE1i8l9 — b r i a (@x1127thx) January 29, 2021

People on social media warned others about staying safe when doing the challenge. Picture: Twitter

Can you remove the red filter on the ‘Silhouette Challenge’?

TikTok users have been increasingly concerned about people removing the red filter on the ‘Silhouette Challenge’, which would essentially expose a lot of women’s bodies online.

It all started when people on social media warned that red lighting isn’t difficult to remove when editing.

However, according to a number of reports, there’s no way of actually removing the red filter from the TikTok video, as it gets blended into the clip when posting.

With that being said, there are some people who can use various editing techniques to cancel out the red colour and expose the original videos, so you should still try your best to be careful when taking part in the challenge.

PSA: if y’all do the #silhouettechallenge please do not do it completely naked. Long story short, red is a primary color that can be easily removed with video editing. If you don’t want your naked highly visible butt shared on the web.. you know the rest — most hated 7 fig nig (@ZySavy) January 28, 2021

What to avoid when doing the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ & how to take part safely

The best way to avoid any chance of your body getting exposed is to remain fully clothed while doing the ‘Silhouette Challenge’.

You can get the same effect as those who have attempted it with minimal clothing, if you wear tight-fitted clothing, as the whole point is to show off your silhouette.

We’ve included how to do the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ here, but we advise that you take care not to remove your clothing just to avoid exposing your body!

