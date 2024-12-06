Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring price has fans divided

6 December 2024, 11:53

Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring has fans divided
Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring has fans divided. Picture: Getty / Pleasing.com

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles has launched a collab with his brand Pleasing and fashion house JW Anderson, but the keyring in the collection has fans divided.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2021 Harry Styles launched Pleasing, a unisex nail care brand that quickly became known for its iconic colours, branding and formula. Later Pleasing branched into fragrances, lip care and make up. Now they have teamed up with JW Anderson for a huge collection including nail polish, t-shirts, bags, sweatshirts and keyrings.

Harry's close relationship with Jonathan Anderson, the founder of JW Anderson and Loewe creative director, is what led to this one-of-a-kind collaboration which features super fun pieces with a focus around balloons.

However, one item that has particularly caught fans off guard is a phallic shaped keyring with a healthy price tag of £265. While the price shouldn't be too shocking as JW Anderson is a high-end brand, fans have shared their issues with it.

The Pleasing x JW Anderson Bunch of Balloons Semi-Sheer T-Shirt: Retails for £155
The Pleasing x JW Anderson Bunch of Balloons Semi-Sheer T-Shirt: Retails for £155. Picture: Pleasing.com

How much is Harry Styles' Pleasing keyring?

One wrote on X: "I stopped paying attention to Pleasing a long time ago - once it lost the novelty of “new Harry project” & I saw it for what it is - but I tuned back in when I saw people talking about the prices of the recent collab items and HOLY S---! $290 for a keyring?? They lost their minds."

Another said: "WAIT WHAT, harry I love u but I think u getting a little too crazy with the $290 pleasing KEYCHAIN."

A third penned: "harry come back and make music instead of selling $290 keychains that’s actually really insane."

But in defence of the Pleasing collab, one fan wrote: "Harry stans gotta accept Pleasing isnt a merch store. It’s a luxury brand Harry is involved with and the stans happen to be his current clientele.

"It’s obvious he wants the brand to grow to more than just a “Harry Styles” brand. Don’t buy a $300 keychain if y’all can’t afford it."

Others have just had fun with the novelty keyring, which is what Pleasing intended. When discussing the collab Harry Lambert, Pleasing's creative director, noted JW Anderson's "humour" as one of the reason they wanted to work with them.

Speaking to Vogue, he said: “JW Anderson has always been at the top of our list for collaboration. It felt like such a perfect mash-up of brands.

"[Harry and I] both love Jonathan’s aesthetic and the humour and joy shown within JW Anderson collections is something that really resonates with Pleasing. Their use of illustrations, color, and emotion are so linked to Pleasing.”

Harry Styles during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show
Harry Styles during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show. Picture: Getty
The Pleasing x JW Anderson Bunch of Balloons Knit Cardigan: Retails at £650
The Pleasing x JW Anderson Bunch of Balloons Knit Cardigan: Retails at £650. Picture: Pleasing.com

And of course, like the Pleasing website states, "Pleasing x JW Anderson was born out of a fashion-fueled friendship between beloved designer Jonathan Anderson and Pleasing founder Harry Styles".

In case you've forgotten back in 2020, during his performance at The Today Show, Harry wore a darling patch-work cardigan by none-other than JW Anderson. The piece went super viral and now, with this collection, fashion fans are able to have their own colourful Anderson moment.

One of the pieces in the collection is a cardigan with big multi-coloured balloons, seemingly a nod to the 2020 moment.

Read more about Harry Styles here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Maura was the sixth campmate to be evicted from I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins gives fresh Pete Wicks relationship update after leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures

I'm A Celeb's Tulisa explains medical reason for cosmetic procedures and surgery

TV & Film

Tulisa releases statement

Tulisa releases statement revealing "truth" behind I'm A Celeb departure

TV & Film

Maura Higgins delivers powerful message before leaving I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Maura Higgins shuts down body shamers with powerful message

TV & Film

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits