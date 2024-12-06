Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring price has fans divided

Harry Styles' Pleasing x JW Anderson keyring has fans divided. Picture: Getty / Pleasing.com

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles has launched a collab with his brand Pleasing and fashion house JW Anderson, but the keyring in the collection has fans divided.

In 2021 Harry Styles launched Pleasing, a unisex nail care brand that quickly became known for its iconic colours, branding and formula. Later Pleasing branched into fragrances, lip care and make up. Now they have teamed up with JW Anderson for a huge collection including nail polish, t-shirts, bags, sweatshirts and keyrings.

Harry's close relationship with Jonathan Anderson, the founder of JW Anderson and Loewe creative director, is what led to this one-of-a-kind collaboration which features super fun pieces with a focus around balloons.

However, one item that has particularly caught fans off guard is a phallic shaped keyring with a healthy price tag of £265. While the price shouldn't be too shocking as JW Anderson is a high-end brand, fans have shared their issues with it.

The Pleasing x JW Anderson Bunch of Balloons Semi-Sheer T-Shirt: Retails for £155. Picture: Pleasing.com

How much is Harry Styles' Pleasing keyring?

One wrote on X: "I stopped paying attention to Pleasing a long time ago - once it lost the novelty of “new Harry project” & I saw it for what it is - but I tuned back in when I saw people talking about the prices of the recent collab items and HOLY S---! $290 for a keyring?? They lost their minds."

Another said: "WAIT WHAT, harry I love u but I think u getting a little too crazy with the $290 pleasing KEYCHAIN."

A third penned: "harry come back and make music instead of selling $290 keychains that’s actually really insane."

Me when I saw how much they’re charging for the keychain https://t.co/Inq0YwP2JT pic.twitter.com/7B92rcVH5M — Ray 🌶️ ✨ (@oohhspicyy) December 4, 2024

But in defence of the Pleasing collab, one fan wrote: "Harry stans gotta accept Pleasing isnt a merch store. It’s a luxury brand Harry is involved with and the stans happen to be his current clientele.

"It’s obvious he wants the brand to grow to more than just a “Harry Styles” brand. Don’t buy a $300 keychain if y’all can’t afford it."

Others have just had fun with the novelty keyring, which is what Pleasing intended. When discussing the collab Harry Lambert, Pleasing's creative director, noted JW Anderson's "humour" as one of the reason they wanted to work with them.

Speaking to Vogue, he said: “JW Anderson has always been at the top of our list for collaboration. It felt like such a perfect mash-up of brands.

"[Harry and I] both love Jonathan’s aesthetic and the humour and joy shown within JW Anderson collections is something that really resonates with Pleasing. Their use of illustrations, color, and emotion are so linked to Pleasing.”

Harry Styles during a rehearsal for his performance on The Today Show. Picture: Getty

The Pleasing x JW Anderson Bunch of Balloons Knit Cardigan: Retails at £650. Picture: Pleasing.com

And of course, like the Pleasing website states, "Pleasing x JW Anderson was born out of a fashion-fueled friendship between beloved designer Jonathan Anderson and Pleasing founder Harry Styles".

In case you've forgotten back in 2020, during his performance at The Today Show, Harry wore a darling patch-work cardigan by none-other than JW Anderson. The piece went super viral and now, with this collection, fashion fans are able to have their own colourful Anderson moment.

One of the pieces in the collection is a cardigan with big multi-coloured balloons, seemingly a nod to the 2020 moment.

