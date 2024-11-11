Here's who won London's Harry Styles lookalike contest

London's Harry Styles lookalike competition took place in November. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

In November, London hosted an informal Harry Styles lookalike competition.

It might have been a dreary cold weekend, but the sun came out for a moment in Soho Square as London hosted its very own Harry Styles lookalike competition.

Inspired by the Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition held in New York and the Paul Mescal lookalike competition held in Dublin, journalist Katrina Mirpuri took it upon herself to organise one in London for everyone’s favourite 'London legend,' as she put it.

The competition saw roughly 500 people turn up, not to compete, but to watch as 13 young men entered the competition claiming to look like the attractive former One Direction star.

13 hopeful lookalikes stood in front of the crowd in Soho Square. Picture: Getty

Katrina made a concerted effort to make sure the competition was a positive experience for all, as she announced to the crowd prior to the event: "We have zero tolerance for nastiness… My mum is here and she’ll tell you off if you start being nasty."

Who won the Harry Styles lookalike contest?

With a panel of judges and Love Island’s own Eyal Booker handing out the prizes to the contestants, 22-year-old Oscar Journeaux was crowned the most Harry Styles lookalike and took home £50 (and probably a bunch of telephone numbers too).

The man was rocking the same curly locks Harry is known for and his facial features were certainly similar to the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, but Oscar has more in common with Harry than fans may realise.

Oscar had a striking resemblance to a younger Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

He is also a singer and guitarist for his own rock band ‘Parlay’ and as he dressed in a white tee and leather jacket and smiled for the fans, you’d definitely be forgiven for thinking he was Harry from his younger days.

Aside from the winner, there were a number of other prizes, including hair products for ‘best hair’, organic wines for ‘best style’.

There was even a prize of a four-pack of beer for whoever was deemed the ‘worst Harry,’ which went to a man who rocked up with a bag of sugar and a watermelon in each hand.

Oscar revealed the attention made him feel “a bit overwhelmed,” when accepting his prize.

But the singer went on to praise Harry for his influence on modern-day masculinity, “I suppose he led this new type of masculinity in the mainstream.”

Harry's 'worst' lookalike held a bag of sugar and a watermelon. Picture: Getty

However, some fans agreed that Oscar definitely looked like a young Harry Styles, with one writing: "Ok he looks like fetus Harry but in an older version [I don't know] if you copy me."

Other fans seemed disappointed with the outcome with another writing on X/Twitter: "Did the contenders actually show up?"

A second simply wrote: "Who lied to these men," and a third commented: "Was the jury blind?"

Perhaps Harry's beautiful is too otherworldly to ever be replicated by mere mortals, as this fan implied when they wrote: "The Harry Styles lookalike contest made me realize that no matter how many guys try to dress and do it like him, he will always be the only man ever."

But that seems unlikely when the perfect Harry doppelganger has actually already been spotted in Brazil during a football game as x user @lcvrry tweeted.

real winner of the harry styles lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/xtvABetL8Q — 🪐💫 (@lcvrry) November 9, 2024

