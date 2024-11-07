Harry Styles lookalike competition is happening in London

7 November 2024, 16:48 | Updated: 7 November 2024, 16:59

A Harry Styles lookalike competition has been organised in London
A Harry Styles lookalike competition has been organised in London. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

A Harry Styles lookalike competition has been organised to take place in London to find his best doppelganger.

Regardless of whether he’s your type or not, there’s no denying it. Objectively, Harry Styles is a very attractive man. Whether it’s his mysterious rockstar persona or just his damn dimples and curls, Harry’s been known once or twice to stir a young women’s heart into a frenzy.

From ‘Watermelon Sugar’ all the way back to his One Direction days with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne, Harry has never had a shortage of fans. However, it looks like the tables are finally turning and now the fans may not have a shortage of Harry for a change.

A local legend has taken it upon themselves to organise a Harry Styles lookalike competition in the very city he resides, London.

Harry Styles joined One Direction in 2010
Harry Styles joined One Direction in 2010. Picture: Getty

This comes just a week after the successful turnout of the Timothée Chalamet look-alike competition that took place in New York. It even saw the Timothée himself actually turn up and surprise his doppelgangers.

The Harry Styles competition is offering cash prizes for those who place first, second and third and it is set to all go down in Soho Square, at 1PM on the 9th November.

However, it would be remiss to think that there will only be a crowd of dark curly-haired men at the event. We have a feeling that a bunch of hopeful singles might find their way to Soho Square around the same time.

The organisers of the original Timothée Chalamet competition were ultimately fined $500 (£385) for not doing the proper paperwork needed to host such an event, and it’s unknown if the Harry Styles organisers have done the same.

These doppelganger competitions seem to be all the rage at the moment, with Dublin also hosting their own for Irish actor Paul Mescal. The winner had the Paul look down to a tee, from the wired headphones to the running shorts.

Despite Timothée's surprise appearance in NY, personally we wouldn’t hold our breath for Harry to show up in Soho Square. The man is notorious for avoiding crowds.

