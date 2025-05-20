Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson hair transformation

Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson transformation. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Luca Bish has made a tongue-in-cheek comment that seems to be a dig at Samie Elishi.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans will know that Luca Bish, Grace Jackson and Samie Elishi spent a brief time on the show in an awkward love triangle when Samie entered the villa as a bombshell with her eyes set on Luca.

While Luca's head was briefly turned, and the public even voted him and Samie into a couple, Grace and Luca emerged from the situation a stronger couple while Samie left the show with no connection.

With Luca's ex being Gemma Owen many other islanders and fans assumed Samie would be his type over Grace because Samie and Gemma are both brunette whereas Grace is blonde. But now, Luca has well and truly put that to bed in a swipe at his ex and Samie.

Samie and Luca were coupled up by the public. Picture: ITV

On Monday (May 20), Grace shared how she and celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton had pranked Luca by cutting and styling a brunette wig.

Wearing the chocolate brown locks she FaceTimed Luca, who was with his mum, saying: "Do you like? What do you think?" A wide-eyed Luca replied: "It's really nice."

She asked again if he liked it and he insisted he did, but his voice wasn't so convincing. Grace then revealed: "Guys I'm joking it's a wig, it's a wig."

In the comments of the video fans joked, "Luca saw Gemma for a second there", and "Luca got ptsd when he saw her."

Grace wore a brunette wig. Picture: Instagram

Luca commented under Grace's TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Luca then commented himself: "Blondes over brunettes."

Replying to his comment one fan said: "samie crying in the corner ..."

When Samie entered the All Stars villa earlier this year, it was revealed that she and Luca did actually have some shared history and Luca admitted to fancying her. Speaking to Casey O'Gorman, Luca said: "Panic button… yeah I fancy her but my connection is so good with Grace I wouldn’t probably get that with her."

Meanwhile, Samie told TOWIE's Elma Pazar: "[Luca's] messaged me before... in September, recent, but I was like heartbroken and swore off men."

Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Since leaving the villa in second place, Luca and Grace's relationship has gone from strength-to-strength with Luca setting up an elaborate girlfriend proposal for Grace on the beach in Dubai.

And, despite fan comments, Samie isn't crying over Luca as she and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson are currently exploring the early days of dating each other.

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.