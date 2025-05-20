Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson hair transformation

20 May 2025, 15:00 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 15:35

Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson transformation
Love Island's Luca Bish swipes at Samie Elishi after Grace Jackson transformation. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Luca Bish has made a tongue-in-cheek comment that seems to be a dig at Samie Elishi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans will know that Luca Bish, Grace Jackson and Samie Elishi spent a brief time on the show in an awkward love triangle when Samie entered the villa as a bombshell with her eyes set on Luca.

While Luca's head was briefly turned, and the public even voted him and Samie into a couple, Grace and Luca emerged from the situation a stronger couple while Samie left the show with no connection.

With Luca's ex being Gemma Owen many other islanders and fans assumed Samie would be his type over Grace because Samie and Gemma are both brunette whereas Grace is blonde. But now, Luca has well and truly put that to bed in a swipe at his ex and Samie.

Samie and Luca were coupled up by the public
Samie and Luca were coupled up by the public. Picture: ITV

On Monday (May 20), Grace shared how she and celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton had pranked Luca by cutting and styling a brunette wig.

Wearing the chocolate brown locks she FaceTimed Luca, who was with his mum, saying: "Do you like? What do you think?" A wide-eyed Luca replied: "It's really nice."

She asked again if he liked it and he insisted he did, but his voice wasn't so convincing. Grace then revealed: "Guys I'm joking it's a wig, it's a wig."

In the comments of the video fans joked, "Luca saw Gemma for a second there", and "Luca got ptsd when he saw her."

Grace wore a brunette wig
Grace wore a brunette wig. Picture: Instagram
Luca commented under Grace's TikTok
Luca commented under Grace's TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Luca then commented himself: "Blondes over brunettes."

Replying to his comment one fan said: "samie crying in the corner ..."

When Samie entered the All Stars villa earlier this year, it was revealed that she and Luca did actually have some shared history and Luca admitted to fancying her. Speaking to Casey O'Gorman, Luca said: "Panic button… yeah I fancy her but my connection is so good with Grace I wouldn’t probably get that with her."

Meanwhile, Samie told TOWIE's Elma Pazar: "[Luca's] messaged me before... in September, recent, but I was like heartbroken and swore off men."

Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2
Luca and Grace were the runners-up on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Since leaving the villa in second place, Luca and Grace's relationship has gone from strength-to-strength with Luca setting up an elaborate girlfriend proposal for Grace on the beach in Dubai.

And, despite fan comments, Samie isn't crying over Luca as she and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson are currently exploring the early days of dating each other.

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

Love Island's Samie Elishi breaks silence on Sam Thompson paparazzi pics

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Every former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Hot On Capital

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot confirms status of Jamie relationship

Avril Lavigne revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

Avril Lavigne completely revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

Lilo & Stitch early reviews hail the film as the best live-action Disney so far

Lilo & Stitch hailed as 'best Disney live-action remake yet' in early reviews

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging her husband Orlando Bloom behind her back

Katy Perry stops concert to 'call out' fan for messaging husband Orlando Bloom

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

Lorde criticised for "gross" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

Here's how Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

Why Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK

Jason Derulo is touring the UK – dates, tickets and all the info you need

Jesy Nelson has become a mum

Jesy Nelson announces birth of twin daughters with Zion Foster

Why did Malta have to change their Eurovision song? The Serving Kant lyric controversy explained

Eurovision's Malta entry 'Serving' lyric controversy explained

Everything you need to know about UK's Eurovision entry Remember Monday

Eurovision's Remember Monday members, ages, The Voice UK and West End roles revealed

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Here's all the past winners revealed.

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Every winner revealed

What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start?

What time does Eurovision start? Schedule and running order explained

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

More Movies & TV News

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show
Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset