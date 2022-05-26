Harry Styles Apologises To Mum For Racy Lyrics At London Show

26 May 2022, 11:42

Harry Styles apologised for his risqué songs...
Harry Styles apologised for his risqué songs... Picture: Getty
Harry Styles gave his mum a shoutout during his 'One Night Only In London' concert to apologise for the steamy nature of his songs.

Harry Styles made his long-awaited return to the London gigging circuit with his ‘One Night Only’ show on Tuesday (May 24).

The 28-year-old mega-star delivered the entire ‘Harry’s House’ tracklist to a 5,000-strong crowd at Brixton’s O2 Academy – but there was one fan in attendance that the ‘As It Was’ singer felt he needed to apologise to…

We’ve Been Listening To Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ All Wrong

Harry’s ultimate cheerleader, his mum Anne Twist, was in the audience during his concert special, leading to a slightly awkward moment when it came to the musician’s risqué lyrics!

Thematically, the smash-hit record centres around several topics you probably wouldn’t discuss with your mum, however, it was the track ‘Keep Driving’ that urged Harry to give Anne a shoutout in the crowd.

The pop powerhouse said: "I’m sorry! I never thought I’d say ‘c******’ and ‘side boob’ with my mother in the audience!"

Harry Styles apologised for racy songs at his 'One Night Only In London' event
Harry Styles apologised for racy songs at his 'One Night Only In London' event. Picture: Getty

'Keep Driving', track number 10, is about a road trip with a lover that details freedom and passion – as well as some other NSFW activities...

A particularly saucy line that turned heads during the gig was: "C******, side boob // Choke her with a sea view"

Crowd-goers belted every single lyric of Harry’s songs back to him, despite the fact that the album had only been out a mere four days at the time of the event – talk about an impressive fan base!

Throughout the former One Direction member’s third solo studio album, 'Harry's House' touches on racy subject matters, such as sex, drink and drugs.

Harry's mum posted a proud snap of her son to Instagram
Harry's mum posted a proud snap of her son to Instagram. Picture: Anne Twist/Instagram

In 'Boyfriends' he sings "He starts secretly drinking, it gets hard to know what he's thinking", as well as commenting on party culture in 'Grape Juice'.

However, it seems that mum Anne wasn't too bothered by the steamy songs, which she later posted a photo of her son performing on her Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Proud Mama evening."

