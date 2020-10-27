Harry Styles Shows Support For Joe Biden In US Election As He Tells Fans: “If I Could Vote In America, I’d Vote With Kindness”

Harry Styles said he's 'vote with kindness' in the US election if he could. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles is backing Joe Biden in the US election.

Harry Styles has made his feelings about the US election very clear on Twitter and thrown his support behind Joe Biden.

The ‘Golden’ star shocked fans on Tuesday evening when he tweeted that he would vote for the Democratic hopeful if he was eligible.

Harry has been praised for 'using his platform' to encourage his fans to vote. Picture: PA images

He shared a video on Twitter, which he captioned: “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness.”

Fans of the ‘Adore You’ star will know ‘Treat People With Kindness’ is pretty much Harry’s life motto and also the title of a track on his hit album ‘Fine Line’.

The One Direction singer has been praised for ‘using his platform’ and encouraging people to ‘get out and vote’.

One fan wrote: “So many ppl will now hopefully vote because you have said it king of using ur platform so much respect for you.”

Another added: “Thank you Harry for using your platform to spread the message.”

If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020

A third said: “Thank you for using ur platform, U HEARD THE MAN, VOTE!!!”

Harry is reportedly in the United States right now rehearsing for his upcoming role in Don’t Worry, Darling, alongside English actress Florence Pugh.

It’s unclear if he will remain there for the 2020 US election which will take place on Tuesday, 3rd November.

