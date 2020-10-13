'Treat Harry With Kindness' Trends After Harry Styles 'Stalked' For Photos & Autographs By 'Seller'

13 October 2020, 10:05

Harry Styles fans defend singer after he was 'stalked' by autograph seller
Harry Styles fans defend singer after he was 'stalked' by autograph seller. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles fans are defending the singer after he was reportedly 'stalked' down for photos and autographs by someone who sells them in LA as #TreatHarryWithKindness trends.

Harry Styles fans have leapt to the singer's defence after photos of him looking 'uncomfortable' after being 'stalked' down in LA have surfaced as they ask people are respectful of his privacy and personal space.

Harry Styles Fans Have Theory 'Fine Line' Era Could Be Ending With Golden Music Video

The 'Adore You' singer, ever polite, posed for snaps and even signed items including a 'Fine Line' and One Direction 'Made In The AM' vinyl for someone who many claim then sells the signed items online.

One fan tweeted: "He looks so uncomfortable and annoyed. they disrespected harry’s privacy just to sell what he signed and make money off of it."

"It’s extremely disrespectful and annoying, i cant imagine how he feels. Everyone should understand why he likes to be private."

The alleged seller hit back on TikTok admitting they were selling the items and anyone else would 'do the same', further frustrating fans.

The phrase 'Treat People With Kindness' became a message Harry wanted to deliver to fans through music a long time ago, with him even titling a track on 'Fine Line' after it.

So, seeing them use it back to their favourite artist shows how much they want to protect him and send the same energy back!

In more positive Harry news, a fan site reported the singer wrote a fan a sweet note that simply read 'we'll be alright' and it makes us sob just how genuinely nice he is.

Fans have speculated Harry is currently in LA to rehearse for his upcoming role in Don't Worry, Darling alongside Florence Pugh, and we're honestly just excited as they are to have him back on the big screen!

