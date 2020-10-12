Harry Styles Fans Have Theory 'Fine Line' Era Could Be Ending With Golden Music Video

12 October 2020, 15:10

Harry Styles could be tying 'Fine Line' era up with 'Golden' music video
Harry Styles could be tying 'Fine Line' era up with 'Golden' music video. Picture: Harry Styles Vevo YouTube/ PA

Harry Styles fans have a theory his 'Fine Line' era could be coming to end if she chooses to drop the 'Golden' music video on a certain date- and they could be onto something here.

Harry Styles was spotted filming what fans think is the 'Golden' music video in Italy, and now, there's a theory he could be closing the 'Fine Line' chapter, dropping the video and tying a neat bow that perfectly suits the whole theme of the iconic record.

Don’t Worry, Darling Cast: From Harry Styles And Gemma Chan To KiKi Layne And Florence Pugh

Fans are speculating, this time last year, Haz surprise dropped the video to 'Lights Up', the first single from his second solo album, having teased the single with the chorus line, "Do you know who you are?" and is closing the era with the upbeat, positive song which says 'You're so golden'.

If the video drops in October, the theory might just fit!

One fan explained: "If Harry drops Golden on 11th October, then he will end the Fine Line era by saying he's finally open and he started the era with Lights Up on the same day last year by saying "do you know who you are."

"Fine Line is about self-discovery."

The exact date of October 11th has passed and there is, for now, still no video, but we still think the theory is a seriously great one with the opening and closing lyrics sending a message of acceptance and self-love!

'Treat People With Kindness' has been a message of Harry's ever since he embarked on his solo career and many of the tracks on 'Fine Line', although about love, are about self-love, discovering who you are, and treating both yourself and others with love- especially in 2020.

The star was never able to tour the second album, being forced to post pone the worldwide schedule, much to his and fans disappointment, especially now it may even be time for him to close the chapter (temporarily) on the record.

As we know, Haz is venturing into acting, reportedly in LA to rehearse for his upcoming role alongside Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry, Darling', so if he does close this era off, we can't help but worry it's to take a break from music altogether to focus on his other ventures?

Basically, Harry, if you're reading this, we really would like some answers!

Oh, and the 'Golden' music video too, while you're at it!

