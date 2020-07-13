Harry Styles Fine Line Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Harry Styles' fans are convinced he's releasing a documentary for 'Fine Line'. Picture: PA/Album Artwork/Twitter

There are rumours flying about that Harry Styles will be releasing a Fine Line documentary and here’s what we know about it so far.

Harry Styles’ fans are undoubtedly some of the quickest around, so it’s no surprise they’ve uncovered what seems to be an alleged 'Fine Line' documentary.

There are a number of rumours on Twitter that explain why fans of the One Direction star is set to make a film about his latest album with the same name.

Harry Styles Fan Creates ‘Fine Line’ Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It’s Glowy AF

However, there is still speculation that it could just be the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star making his upcoming ‘Treat People With Kindness’ music video, but here’s what we know so far to help you dissect what’s actually popping off.

if ur confused about the fine line documentary / treat people with kindness music video rumors: pic.twitter.com/wMgdh5R584 — 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 🩰 (@sadandsex) July 11, 2020

Will Harry Styles release a Fine Line documentary?

Harry Styles dropped his second album 'Fine Line' in December 2019. Picture: Album Artwork

Harry is yet to confirm anything to do with a documentary being made, however, we’ve rounded up the reasons why fans think there will be one.

A fan on Twitter - @sadandsex - has shared a number of screenshots explaining the theory, where she shows a report that London-based production company Fulwell 73 have apparently listed ‘Treat People With Kindness’ under a 30-minute production.

The company is owned by Gabe and Ben Turner, Leo Pearlman, and Ben Winston, who have all previously worked with the 1D boys on One Direction: TV Special and One Direction: Where We Are, as well as a number of 1D music videos including ‘Best Song Ever’, ‘Midnight Memories’ and ‘Story Of My Life’ amongst others.

The line manager listed on the screenshots is Lou Fox, who was the production manager for Harry Styles: Behind the Album, a film also from Fulwell 73, which took fans behind the scenes of the star’s journey in making his first solo album, in 2017.

Harry Styles fans are hoping for a Fine Line documentary. Picture: Twitter

The screenshots go into a lot more depth about the rumoured documentary and even added that it could be a possibility since Harry was spotted with Ben Winston in London, on June 30.

Fans initially got excited about the meet-up, thinking it had something to do with the alleged One Direction reunion on July 23, which will celebrate ten years of Harry, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik forming on the X Factor.

All in all, we have no idea if a documentary is happening, but we are waiting in line along with all of Harry's other fans with our fingers crossed!

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News