Harry Styles Pictured With One Direction Video Producer Ben Winston As 10th Anniversary Inches Closer

Harry Styles was pictured with producer Ben Winston. Picture: Getty

One Direction’s 10th anniversary on 23 July is fast approaching, and weeks away from the big day Harry Styles has been seen with producer Ben Winston.

Harry Styles was papped out and about in London with Ben Winston, the producer behind a number of One Direction’s projects and music videos before their hiatus in 2016.

Ben is also an executive producer on The Late Late Show, fuelling rumours 1D’s 10th anniversary on 23 July special will be hosted by James Corden.

The music and TV exec also directed the music videos ‘Best Song Ever’, ‘Story of My Life’, ‘Midnight Memories’ and more for Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry when they were a band.

Harry has remained good friends with Ben since they first worked together, with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker even staying at his house when One Direction went on tour.

Ben Winston is a producer on The Late Late Show. Picture: Getty

The pals were pictured picking up lunch together earlier this week, both wearing masks as they strolled with their takeaway coffees.

Since seeing the pictures, Directioners are hopeful Harry’s meet-up was to discuss plans for the boys’ 10th anniversary on 23 July.

One fan tweeted: “Harry was with Ben Winston???? I aint a directioner but uh.... How ya’ll doin? Any plans for July 23rd?”

Another added: “He was with ben winston what if ben ask harry to please perform at the late late show for their reunion with the other boys oop-.”

One Directioner suggested Ben could be producing the boys’ reunion documentary which Liam hinted at months ago.

Ben Winstron produced a number of 1D music videos. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year Liam was asked by Duabi newspaper, The City Times, if he remembered the last time he visited the country, to which he replied: "It's hard for me to remember gigs because it was a blur of planes, sound checks and screams. I think we filmed a show [here] and it'll be part of a documentary around an anniversary."

Liam is known for letting slip info he’s not meant to, admitting in April Louis said he’d “egg his house” if he continued talking about their 10-year anniversary plans.

Speaking to Sunrise in Australia where he was quizzed on the plans, Liam said: “I can’t tell you any plans at the moment because Louis will actually kill me. I kind of let the cat out of the bag about the anniversary, so I can’t say too much – he actually told me off on text message.

"He said if I do it again he’s gonna egg my house but that would be hard right now cos he can’t leave [his house]. “I may as well do what I want,” Liam joked.

The boys have been in touch over WhatsApp throughout lockdown, seemingly discussing how to mark the day they were put together on The X Factor in 2010.

It’s thought Zayn won’t be joining the boys’ reunion after he quit the band in 2015.

