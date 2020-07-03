Harry Styles Fan Creates ‘Fine Line’ Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It’s Glowy AF

A 'Fine Line' eyeshadow palette has been created by a Harry Styles fan. Picture: PA/Album Artwork/Twitter

A true Harry Styles fan has gone above and beyond by making her very own ‘Fine Line’ eyeshadow palette and it’s a dream!

Harry Styles’ fan has come up with the most desirable thing we never knew we needed - an eyeshadow palette inspired by his latest album ‘Fine Line’!

The compact palette is equipped with 12 different shades - one for every track on his record!

The fan - @CAROLINAKISSY on Twitter - even put a tracklist inside the palette and we can’t get over how creative it is!

The front cover, of course, has the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s album artwork on it, to complete the look.

i wanna give this to harry 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XsxtC3zlPU — kellyn luvs ashe l RISS DAY (@CAROLINAKlSSY) March 5, 2020

Tweeting it out, she shared pics of her creation, writing: “I wanna give this to Harry [sic],” and it’s already received over 12,000 likes!

Fans of the One Direction star rushed to tell Carolina how amazing her palette was, with one writing: “Girl this is so good.”

“Wow that looks so pretty,” added another.

This comes after beauty mogul and makeup artist Nikkie Tutorials responded to a fan’s tweet about doing a collaboration with Harry in future.

The tweet read: “Hello @Harry_Styles your daily reminders to collab with @NikkieTutorials start TODAY this is my new mission and purpose.”

Nikkie Tutorials responded to the idea of her collaborating with Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles' fan shared pictures of her eyeshadow palette. Picture: Twitter

Nikkie shared it and replied, saying: “Wait I wanna join this mission [sic],” and we are all hoping Harry responds!

Carolina then went on to post snaps of her ‘Fine Line' eyeshadow palette in the Twitter thread, saying: “@NikkieTutorials I made an eyeshadow palette inspired by his latest album!!”

All we can say is we have our fingers crossed for a Nikkie Tutorials x Harry Styles collab!

