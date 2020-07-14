Harry Styles Fine Line Documentary: Fans React To Rumours

14 July 2020, 12:26

Harry Styles could have a documentary about his 'Fine Line' album on the way.
Harry Styles could have a documentary about his 'Fine Line' album on the way. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles fans have been reacting to rumours that a 'Fine Line' documentary is on the way.

Harry Styles’ fans have heard the One Direction singer could be gearing up to drop a documentary which will show how he made his 2019 album, 'Fine Line,' and they are not okay.

The 'Kiwi' star's album included the hit songs 'Adore You,' 'Watermelon Sugar,' and 'Falling'.

These Harry Styles 'Twin' Lookalikes Have Fooled Even His Biggest Fans

Harry Styles could be dropping a 'Fine Line' documentary.
Harry Styles could be dropping a 'Fine Line' documentary. Picture: Harry Styles

Rumours that Harry - who was recently hailed the Consent King - is releasing a film have been flying around on Twitter, and the reactions are nothing short of incredible.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up,” wrote one fan. “But the fact we might get a 'Fine Line' documentary?!?! I have been asking for this since 'Fine Line' dropped.

"Can you imagine seeing how Harry made 'Fine Line' the song?! I need this and I want it now.”

Another added: “If we get a 'Fine Line' documentary then we might get to see a very emotional Harry Styles writing ‘Fine Line’ or ‘Falling’ but I don’t think we as a society are ready for that breakdown.”

Heres’s some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Rumours that a doc was on the way began swirling when a fan shared a number of screenshots on Twitter.

@sadandsex claimed a London-based production company, called Fulwell 73, have apparently listed ‘Treat People With Kindness’ under a 30-minute production.

The company is owned by Gabe and Ben Turner, Leo Pearlman, and Ben Winston, who have all previously worked with the 1D boys on One Direction: TV Special and One Direction: Where We Are. 

They also worked on a number of 1D music videos including ‘Best Song Ever’, ‘Midnight Memories’ and ‘Story Of My Life’.

We really hope it's true! We need it.

