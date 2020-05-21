Harry Styles Hailed ‘Consent King’ After 'Watermelon Sugar' Video Model Ephrata Reveals He Asked Permission Before Touching Her

Model Ephrata from Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ video has hailed the One Direction star the ‘consent king’.

One of the lucky models starring alongside Harry Styles on his ‘Watermelon Sugar’ music video branded the One Direction star ‘consent king’ after he asked for her permission every time he was instructed to touch her while filming.

During an Instagram live with fellow model on the shoot Aalanay McMahan, Ephrata described how respectful the pop sensation is, saying the 26-year-old “was really sweet.”

She said: “The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it and he was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, pause — can I even touch your hair? Is that even okay?' And I was like ‘Yeah, that’s so nice.' That was really sweet."

Harry Styles has been praised for being so polite on the set of 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty

In one scene Ephrata got to kiss Harry on the cheek, but made sure to ask him if that was okay too.

The model added: “I felt like I had to ask, too. I was like 'Are you sure?' and he was like 'Yes, go ahead!’”

Ephrata went on to hail Harry the ‘consent king!’

The term for Harry has since blown up on Twitter with mixed reactions, as many fans agree “he’s just a decent human being.”

One fan stated: “Harry styles asked if it's okay to touch a woman's hair and are now being called "consent king" girl he ain't no "consent king" he's just a decent human being.”

Another pointed out: “Y’all are calling Harry styles a king for asking for consent when that’s the bare minimum. Love him though because a ton of y’all aren’t even meeting the MINIMUM [sic].”

However, the nickname appears to have already stuck and a lot of Stylers are falling in love with Haz all over again.

One fan tweeted: “Men take notes. harry styles was singing a song about sex, on a beach with a group of girls around him, and not once did he objectify them. he also asked for consent before he laid a finger on them. what a king.”

“People are out here calling @Harry_Styles the ‘consent king’ but it’s about time people start calling him what he really is, ‘my ideal man’.”

Harry’s ‘Watermelon Sugar’ video caused a frenzy when it dropped earlier this week, with the star dedicating it “to touching” amid the social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

