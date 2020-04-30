WATCH: Niall Horan States One Direction Reunion Isn't Happening

During an Instagram Live, the 'Slow Hands' singer claimed that - while they were in contact - there will not be a One Direction reunion.

Directioners have been buzzing recently with the news that there might be a One Direction reunion marking the band's tenth anniversary.

However, one fifth of the 'History' band, Niall Horan, has recently claimed that there will not be a reunion, despite what Liam Payne has been teasing.

One Direction were rumoured to be reuniting this year. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to COBRA PUMA GOLF UK via Instagram, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer told viewers that he has been catching up with his fellow 1D bandmates, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Niall was quick to laugh off the possibility of a One Direction reunion, saying "I get asked this quite a lot.

"No. Obviously, there's a lot of talk about it at the moment, because the ten year anniversary of the band getting together is happening this year, but there's no reunion, as such. We've just been talking a bit more, recently," confirmed Nialler.

Continuing to talk about One Direction's tenth anniversary, Niall said that it felt both "nuts" and "strange" for them to be marking such a monumental moments in their careers.

Alternatively, Liam Payne has been 'confirming' the reunion in several video calls; one of which saw him talk to Alesso, his 'Midnight' collaborator.

Flashing his new hair style, Liam told Alesso that he could fill in for Zayn - who is reportedly expecting his first child - during another Instagram Live.

Alesso did state that he didn't want to put Liam on the spot before he then said that Louis Tomlison had "told him off" for saying too much, recently.

Liam also told one newspaper that One Direction had been planning a series of things, whilst a lot of emails are going around to try and finalise some of them, to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

Bookies have now strengthened that prediction with a change to One Direction’s reunion odds; Ladbrokes have cut odds on a 1D reunion by the end of 2020 from 1/2 to 4/9.

It comes after Harry discussed having a virtual reunion with his bandmates, and we're taking his response to mean it's something they have thought about...

Asked about reuniting with his co-stars over a Zoom call, Harry told SiriusXM: "I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it."