What Did Niall Horan And Liam Payne Talk About On Instagram Live? One Direction Boys Just Shocked Fans With A Mini Reunion

Niall and Liam shocked fans by going Live on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have just been casually chatting on Instagram Live and this is not a drill.

Seriously, is this proof we’re one step closer to getting that full One Direction reunion? Sure feels like it.

The boys, minus Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, went Live without warning on Monday afternoon and, understandably, fans are losing it.

One wrote: “I literally screamed when Niall accepted Liam to his Live.”

“This had made my day and now I’m gonna cry,” added another.

We’re crying too! But what did they talk about?

The boys were chatting away when Niall (who just so happens to be topless in the video - seriously, is this real life?!) joked about how difficult it is to get all of the 1D members together.

He said: “It’s so funny, we can never get everyone together even though we’re al doing nothing.”

However, he confirmed all members have been chatting in a WhatsApp group chat. Oh, what we’d give to get added in there!

He then joked he knew ‘for a fact’ Louis was sat at home ‘smoking cigarettes and drinking beers’.

As long as they’re all safe and happy, so are we!

Now we just need a video with all five of their beautiful faces in it.

*Turns all post notifications for Liam, Niall, Harry, Louis and Zayn on.*

