Liam Payne Is Growing His Hair Long And Wavy In Isolation And Fans Never Want Him To Cut It Again

21 April 2020, 11:24 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 11:25

Liam Payne's long hair has been a hit with fans
Liam Payne's long hair has been a hit with fans. Picture: Getty / Liam Payne/Instagram

One Direction fans are loving Liam Payne’s new long locks.

Liam Payne has been showing off his longer hair four weeks into self-isolation, after growing his tresses into a wavy style.

The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker admitted he was growing his hair before lockdown officially began and now he’s been left with locks almost reaching below his eyes.

WATCH: Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion, After Louis Tomlinson "Told Him Off"

The pop star gave fans a good look at his new hairstyle during his Instagram live chat with One Direction bandmate Niall Horan and fans are loving the longer hair.

He told Niall: “[It's] the quarantine mop! Everyone else has gone for the quarantine crop.”

Liam Payne is growing his hair out during isolation
Liam Payne is growing his hair out during isolation. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Although it’s waved and lengthy around his face, Liam pointed out he has awkward-length tufts at the back of his head.

One person tweeted: “I am 100% here for Liam Payne keeping this hair style for the rest of his life because he looks absolutely beautiful.”

“Liam Payne playing with his beautiful long hair.....watching this on LOOP,” said another.

“Liam Payne’s quarantine hair is giving me life”

“@ liam payne please sir never cut that hair [sic],” tweeted a fourth.

During a chat on Australian radio show SmallzysSurgery Liam said he’s planning to grow it even further.

Confessing he’s “feeling” his new style, Liam explained “I was growing it out before lockdown happened and I was only going to grow it a little bit, but now it’s grown a lot. So now I may as well carry on growing it.”

Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    You'll Never Walk Alone artwork
    You'll Never Walk Alone
    The NHS Voices of Care Choir, Michael...
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    We'll Meet Again artwork
    We'll Meet Again
    Vera Lynn, Katherine Jenkins
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    You Taught Me What Love Is
    Beth Porch
    itunes
  7. 7
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  8. 8
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  10. 10
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    Savage artwork
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  13. 13
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  15. 15
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  22. 22
    coffee for your head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  23. 23
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  26. 26
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  27. 27
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  28. 28
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  29. 29
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  30. 30
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  31. 31
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  32. 32
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  36. 36
    City Of Angels artwork
    City Of Angels
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest
    James Blunt
    itunes
  38. 38
    I Dare You
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

A number of artists are putting on free gigs for NHS workers

NHS Free Concerts: Which Bands And Singers Are Offering Free Gigs For The NHS?

Coronavirus

A Harry Styles fan shared the ultimate thread of the One Direction star

Harry Styles Has The Cutest Relationship With His Fans & This Thread Proves It

Harry Styles

Are 'Too Hot To Handle's' Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago together?

Too Hot To Handle: Are Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Still Together?

TV & Film

Dogs face 'separation anxiety' once lockdown is lifted

Dogs Face 'Separation Anxiety' After Coronavirus Lockdown Lifted, Expert Warns

Coronavirus

Demi has opened up about the possibility of having children with a woman.

Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘Open’ To Having Children With A Woman One Day

Demi Lovato

Lucie Donlan nearly missed out on her Love Island debut

Love Island Star Lucie Donlan Turned Down Joining Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle

TV & Film