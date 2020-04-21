Liam Payne Is Growing His Hair Long And Wavy In Isolation And Fans Never Want Him To Cut It Again

Liam Payne's long hair has been a hit with fans. Picture: Getty / Liam Payne/Instagram

One Direction fans are loving Liam Payne’s new long locks.

Liam Payne has been showing off his longer hair four weeks into self-isolation, after growing his tresses into a wavy style.

The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker admitted he was growing his hair before lockdown officially began and now he’s been left with locks almost reaching below his eyes.

WATCH: Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion, After Louis Tomlinson "Told Him Off"

The pop star gave fans a good look at his new hairstyle during his Instagram live chat with One Direction bandmate Niall Horan and fans are loving the longer hair.

He told Niall: “[It's] the quarantine mop! Everyone else has gone for the quarantine crop.”

Liam Payne is growing his hair out during isolation. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Although it’s waved and lengthy around his face, Liam pointed out he has awkward-length tufts at the back of his head.

One person tweeted: “I am 100% here for Liam Payne keeping this hair style for the rest of his life because he looks absolutely beautiful.”

“Liam Payne playing with his beautiful long hair.....watching this on LOOP,” said another.

“Liam Payne’s quarantine hair is giving me life”

“@ liam payne please sir never cut that hair [sic],” tweeted a fourth.

Liam Payne’s quarantine hair is giving me life — 𝓪𝓲𝓭𝓪 (@hazzaslays) April 20, 2020

Liam Payne’s hair is very nice at the moment - that’s the tweet — Caitlan Kay (@CaitlanKay) April 20, 2020

@ liam payne please sir never cut that hair — alex (@smollouiebean) April 20, 2020

During a chat on Australian radio show SmallzysSurgery Liam said he’s planning to grow it even further.

Confessing he’s “feeling” his new style, Liam explained “I was growing it out before lockdown happened and I was only going to grow it a little bit, but now it’s grown a lot. So now I may as well carry on growing it.”

Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip