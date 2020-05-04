These Harry Styles 'Twin' Lookalikes Have Fooled Even His Biggest Fans

4 May 2020, 15:33

Harry Styles twin lookalikes go viral on Twitter
Harry Styles lookalikes have been fooling even his biggest fans. Picture: Getty Images

There isn't enough Harry Styles to go around all of us, sadly, but one fan's compiled a thread of lookalike's and we think it'll do just fine.

Harry Styles, as we all know, is a man in demand, and whilst it's unlikely many of us will get to meet the man, the myth, the legend himself, there are some pretty close lookalikes out there that may just have to do.

This Childhood Harry Styles Twitter Thread Will Melt Your Heart

One Twitter user (and assumedly, die hard Harry fan) @hesloveonIy, posted a shot of two Harry lookalikes, who they say are twins, hailing from different eras, and we're NGL, they are spookily uncanny.

She wrote: "So ur telling me someone found 2 harry lookalikes bc they were twins and they’re like two different harry eras i’m sick."

One Harry is the original, floppy haired wayfarer Harry who rocked Chelsea boots (which the doppelgänger is also wearing?!) we know so well from One Direction's heyday, and the other is a slightly later, long-haired version of the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer.

Fans flooded comments of disbelief under the two snaps, as well as demanding internet sleuths hunt down the lookalikes!

Many wrote "wait that's not Harry" an others simply wrote "WTF."

Fans in disbelief over Harry Styles lookalikes
Fans in disbelief over Harry Styles lookalikes. Picture: Twitter

Turns out, the pictures were taken some time ago in Copenhagen, and they were a couple of Danish guys whose social media accounts reveal to them look very similar to the British singer (we think, anyway), something fans haven't been shy about letting them know, whilst others don't see the resemblance.

So, turns out there are Harry's lurking round every corner, in many different parts of the world- keep your eyes peeled, it may even turn out to be the real one!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Times Like These artwork
    Times Like These
    Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, 5SOS, Ellie...
    itunes
  2. 2
    You'll Never Walk Alone artwork
    You'll Never Walk Alone
    The NHS Voices of Care Choir, Michael...
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Over The Rainbow artwork
    Over The Rainbow
    Amanda Holden
    itunes
  5. 5
    coffee for your head artwork
    coffee for your head
    Powfu feat. Beabadoobee
    itunes
  6. 6
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  8. 8
    Living In A Ghost Town artwork
    Living In A Ghost Town
    The Rolling Stones
    itunes
  9. 9
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  10. 10
    I'm Ready artwork
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith & Demi Lovato
    itunes
  11. 11
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  12. 12
    Houdini (feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne)
    KSI
    itunes
  13. 13
    Don't Stop.
    Oasis
    itunes
  14. 14
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  17. 17
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  18. 18
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  19. 19
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  21. 21
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  23. 23
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  25. 25
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  26. 26
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  28. 28
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  29. 29
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  30. 30
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  31. 31
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  32. 32
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  33. 33
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  34. 34
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  35. 35
    You Are The Champions
    Queen, Adam Lambert
    itunes
  36. 36
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill Feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  38. 38
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  39. 39
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  40. 40
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Jesy Nelson has sported different looks over the years

Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

Little Mix

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have matching bracelets

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid Get Matching Bracelets And Fans Reckon They’re Getting Married

Zayn Malik

Could Jodie Comer play Miss Honey? We'd love to see it!

Is Jodie Comer Playing Miss Honey In ‘Matilda’ Film?

TV & Film

Zayn Malik appears to have a new tattoo

Does Zayn Malik Have A New Tattoo For Gigi Hadid? 'Love And Marriage' Poem Spotted On 1D Star's Arm

Zayn Malik

BTS's Jungkook breaks a Twitter record with his cover of Lauv's song

BTS's Jungkook Singing Lauv's 'Never Not' Just Broke A Twitter Record
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

TV & Film