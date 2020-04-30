This Childhood Harry Styles Twitter Thread Will Melt Your Heart

30 April 2020, 15:10

Harry Styles as a child will improve your mood 100%
Harry Styles as a child will improve your mood 100%. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @annetwist

What's even cuter than photos of Harry Styles performing, smiling walking or just existing? Photos of Harry Styles as a child, of course.

Harry Styles is one of the most universally accepted handsome people on planet earth, as we all know, but how often have we seen what the 'Adore You' singer looked like as a child?

This Thread Of Harry Styles Cuddling Babies Will Make Your Entire Week

Thankfully, all our prayers have been answered, as one fan has compiled what can only be described as the cutest thread of throwback snaps to both Harry, and former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson's childhoods, and it's making us all emotional how far they have come!

From posing in his mum's bra, to grinning down the camera with his trademark grin, even all those years ago, Mr. Styles has always been unmistakably himself, even whilst growing up in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire!

The first thing we'd like to note about child Harry, is that he looks literally exactly the same as he does in adulthood, just way smaller, with the same grin and strong hair game, as if his hair could ever look anything but pure fire.

The side-by-side snaps of Harry beside his former bandmate, Louis, has got us seriously nostalgic, as well as us wishing they could have been childhood friends.

Now, it may be some years until we get to see what a mini Harry Styles would look like, with only him and Niall left to have children, but thanks to this thread, we have a slightly better idea of what his little 'un might look like!

1D's Zayn broke the internet when news surfaced he and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child, which will definitely keep everyone occupied on the baby front, for now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Times Like These artwork
    Times Like These
    Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, 5SOS, Ellie...
    itunes
  2. 2
    You'll Never Walk Alone artwork
    You'll Never Walk Alone
    The NHS Voices of Care Choir, Michael...
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Taught Me What Love Is artwork
    You Taught Me What Love Is
    Beth Porch
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  7. 7
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  9. 9
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  10. 10
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  11. 11
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  12. 12
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  13. 13
    coffee for your head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  14. 14
    Savage artwork
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  18. 18
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  20. 20
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  23. 23
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  26. 26
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  28. 28
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  30. 30
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  31. 31
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  32. 32
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  33. 33
    We'll Meet Again artwork
    We'll Meet Again
    Vera Lynn, Katherine Jenkins
    itunes
  34. 34
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Blueberry Faygo artwork
    Blueberry Faygo
    Lil Mosey
    itunes
  36. 36
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift is in isolation with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shares Photos From Their Isolation As He Plays With Cat Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2020 applications have gone through the roof

Love Island Hits Record High Number Of Applications Ever For 2020 Summer Series

TV & Film

The pair have been spotted hanging out together.

Who Is Devin Booker? Kendall Jenner’s Rumoured New Boyfriend

News

How to get the 'Genetics Scanner' on Instagram

How To Get Your 'Genetics Scanner' Instagram Filter

Features

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' got even more popular when Beyonce jumped on the remix

Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Savage’ Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes

News