Harry Styles’ Dunkirk Co-Star Jack Lowden Shares Unseen Throwback Picture Of Cast

The snap shared by Jack Lowden showed him and Harry Styles in 2017. Picture: PA/Instagram/YouTube

Harry Styles fans have been sent into meltdown after his Dunkirk co-star, Jack Lowden, shared a never-before-seen snap of them on-set of the 2017 film.

Harry Styles fans have been gushing over a photo which was shared by his Dunkirk co-star of them behind-the-scenes of their 2017 film.

It’s fair to say Stylers have been absolutely thriving this week after he stole the show at the Grammys and won himself his first-ever Grammy award, and now we’ve been given even more Haz content!

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s former co-star, Jack Lowden, shared the snap on Instagram, showing four of the main cast members by a green-screen, including himself, Harry, Tom Glynn-Carney and Fionn Whitehead.

He captioned it, writing: “So much pastel, so little grace #dunkirk.”

Harry Styles' fans were pining for the Dunkirk castmates to make another film together. Picture: Instagram

It wasn’t long before fans took to the comments of the unseen snap to talk about how happy the stars all looked!

One person penned: “Please film another movie together, same cast and everything.”

“They all look so happy,” wrote another.

“My favourite boyband!!,” joked a third fan.

Dunkirk was Harry Styles' first movie role. Picture: PA

Dunkirk was Harry’s debut acting role, which kickstarted his love for being on the big screen.

His role in the WW2 movie led him to ignite his passion for film and has now resulted in the ‘Adore You’ star scoring a main role in Don’t Worry, Darling, which recently wrapped filming.

He’s also set to star in My Policeman, which is expected to begin filming at some point in April.

Is there anything he can’t do?!

