Harry Styles’ Iconic Grammy Outfits Spark Huge Rise In Sales Of Feather Boas

Harry Styles' Grammy outfits have been admired by fans everywhere. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles rocked a feather boa with each of his looks at the Grammys and it has now encouraged fans everywhere to buy one.

Harry Styles has truly always been an icon and it seems there are no limits to his impact on fans.

You’re probably still recovering from his spellbinding Grammy performance from Sunday night where he opened the show with a stunning rendition of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and looked incredible throughout the performance.

He then went on to win his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and gave us all the feels.

With three outfits at the awards ceremony, each as iconic as the last, it’s safe to say fans everywhere have been non-stop talking about his new accessory of choice; the feather boa.

Harry Styles wore a purple feather boa with a yellow checkered outfit at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles wore a feather boa with three outfits at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Each of Haz’s Grammy outfits was accompanied by one, and it was a huge talking point for fans following his attendance at the awards show.

With there being no limits to Harry's influence, Pretty Little Thing told us there has been a rise in sales of boas since Harry’s Grammys outfit choices, and tbh are we even surprised at his impact?!

PLT revealed that Google searches in the UK for ‘feather boa’ increased by a staggering 4900%, as well as a rise of 1329% worldwide, in just a matter of hours after the ‘Adore You’ star’s performance on Sunday night.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts about how iconic Harry’s new looks were, and it seems they’re not the only ones as Haz’s mum, Anne Twist, even gave a nod to her son’s evening at the Grammys!

Harry Styles opened the Grammys wearing a black leather suit and a green feather boa. Picture: Getty

Posting on her Instagram page, Anne shared a snap of her FaceTiming her friend whilst surrounding herself with Pampas grass to pay homage to her son’s boa.

She penned: “When you can’t find your feather boa so pampas grass will have to suffice! #congratsH #thegrammys.”

Fans were quick to call her the ‘cutest mother ever’, and honestly, we don’t blame them!

