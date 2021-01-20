Harry Styles’ Drummer Sarah Jones: From Mitch Rowland Relationship To Instagram Handle, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Harry Styles’ drummer Sarah Jones often shares posts on Instagram showing what life is like getting to tour with the ‘Fine Line’ singer. But what’s her handle and what do we know about her relationship with Mitch Rowland?

Harry Styles’ backing band, who help him perform his Grammy nominated album ‘Fine Line,’ happen to be made up of some of his best friends, including guitarist Mitch Rowland, who is in a relationship with drummer Sarah Jones.

But who is Sarah? Let’s take a look…

Who is Harry Styles' drummer Sarah Jones?

Sarah Jones is a musician best known for being a session and touring drummer.

She has performed with the likes of Bloc Party, Hot Chip and Bat for Lashes throughout her career and is currently part of Harry Styles’ backing band.

Fans will recognise her face as she’s played drums and provided backing vocals for Harry’s world tour, accompanied him on Saturday Night Live, and performed during his Tiny Desk Concert.

What is Sarah Jones’ Instagram handle?

Sarah’s Instagram handle is @pillowpersonpp and she currently has 308k followers on the platform.

She often gives fans a glimpse of what life is like working and touring with Harry and we’re pretty certain she has the best job in the world.

Is Sarah Jones married too Mitch Rowland?

Although Sarah and Mitch are in a relationship, the pair aren’t married just yet. But we absolutely can’t wait for them to tie the knot! (We’re manifesting they make Harry, AKA their son, a pageboy).

How old is Sarah Jones? What’s her age?

Sarah Jones is 35 years old.

Where is Sarah Jones from?

Sarah is from London.

