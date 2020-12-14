Harry Styles’ Worst Outfits Don't Exist – A Ranking Of His Top 10 Looks

Harry Styles has established himself as a true fashion icon. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and ‘worst outfit’ is not a phrase you’ll ever catch us saying, but we’re always up for a deep dive into his top fashion lewks.

Harry Styles is securely at the top of our fashion inspirations list, as the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker never fails to get the whole world talking every time a new photo of him emerges.

Whether it’s a granny cardigan and a pearl necklace or a tulle skirt with a blazer, Harry Styles and ‘worst outfit’ is not in our vocabulary.

The fact he sparks a debate every time he’s on a photoshoot is reason #13653 we all love Mr Styles so much, so we’ve ranked his top 10 outfits just for fun.

Harry's MET Gala suit

Harry Styles' MET Gala outfit is something we're still getting over. Picture: Getty

Harry’s co-hosting at the 2019 MET Gala was the moment he secured himself as a true fashion icon.

Dressed in a Gucci jump-suit with a sheer collar and embroidered sleeves, Haz had us all talking for all the right reasons.

Harry Styles' denim two-piece

Harry Styles' denim two piece at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was pure genius. Picture: PA

Anyone who follows Capital knows Harry’s denim two-piece from the Jingle Bell Ball in 2019 is an outfit we consider worthy for the history books.

The glitzy ensemble was custom-made, complete with a button-down top to perfectly display the tattoo on his abs.

Harry's white lace jumpsuit of dreams

Harry Styles' BRITS' performance outfit was hailed 'the wedding outfit of dreams' for a reason. Picture: Getty

Also known as ‘the wedding outfit of dreams’, Harry’s white lace jumpsuit which he wore to perform ‘Falling’ at the BRIT Awards 2020 was a true tailoring masterpiece.

The custom Gucci get-up was complete with flute cuffs and matching gloves, what more could you want from an outfit!?

The JW Anderson cardigan we all tried to recreate

Harry Styles' cardigan became a phenomenon of its own. Picture: Getty

As Harry’s stylist explained himself, they didn’t expect the rainbow cardigan by JW Anderson to receive its own fashion status.

Haz wore it during his rehearsals for The Today Show in the US and fans responded by stitching their own versions in a viral TikTok trend.

It’s since joined the V&A’s fashion collection!

Blue velvet on Harry Styles is a total vibe

We all deserve to see more velvet on Harry Styles in 2021. Picture: Getty

Although any colour looks good on Harry, electric blue has to be up there.

While introducing Stevie Nicks at the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction, the ‘Adore You’ singer wore a Gucci (obvs) velvet suit with flared trousers and he honestly looked like a member of Fleetwood Mac.

Harry Styles secures his love for a glittery suit during European tour

Harry Styles in a glittery suit is a total dream. Picture: Getty

Harry may only have only proved his fashion credentials these past couple of years, but way back on his first solo tour he was showing us he was coming for the title.

Just look at this glittering two-piece from his European tour!

Harry's yellow suit at the BRITs you probably forgot about

Harry Styles' yellow suit made everyone's day at the BRITs after-party. Picture: Getty

If you’d blinked you would’ve missed it but Harry made all our days brighter when he changed into his vibrant yellow suit at The BRITs.

The purple bow just topped it all off

Harry Styles' knitted sweater game is one to be jealous of

Who knew sheep-patterned knitwear could be so iconic. Picture: Getty

A sweater vest that would have made Chandler Bing jealous, Harry wore the sheep print knitwear on his way to SNL in November 2019 and we just want to see him wear it again.

Harry officially makes flared suits his thing

Harry Styles makes neckerchiefs look better than we could ever imagine. Picture: Getty

Another ensemble that only proved Harry’s style credentials, the star wore a flared off-white tuxedo during his concert at Madison Square Gardens in 2018.

It also was the beginning of his beautiful relationship with neckerchiefs.

Christmas, but make it Harry

We hope this is Harry Styles' Christmas Day outfit. Picture: Getty

Harry gave us a glimpse into his future when he rocked an all-red outfit on SNL last year, rocking proper dad vibes in a red sweater over a checked shirt and matching checked trousers.

More of lewks like this in 2021, please.

We told you he doesn’t have a bad outfit!

