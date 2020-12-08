An Ode To Harry Styles' Iconic Denim Two-Piece From His Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Performance

We will never ever forget Harry Styles's 2019 Jingle Bell Ball outfit. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles's custom denim two piece from his 2019 Jingle Bell Ball lives rent free in our head and we wouldn't want anything else to be living there anyway.

Here at Capital, it is no secret we are in it pretty deep when it comes to our obsession with Harry Styles.

So, it’s probably not surprising to you that a whole year after his unforgettable 2019 Jingle Bell Ball performance we are not even remotely close to being over it.

To say a lot has happened this year would be just a criminal understatement and honestly, it’s wild to think there was even a time we were stood, watching the ‘Lights Up’ singer performing, in the flesh.

However, there is one thing in particular from it all we’re still trying to process above anything else.

Above his stage presence, above his set list, above his incredible vocals, even above his hair.

And that would be Harry’s custom made, glittery, denim, open-chested, two piece.

As reported by actual Vogue following his JBB performance: "It isn’t a Harry Styles performance without a boundary-breaking fashion moment."

Here's an up close of Harry Styles's outfit showing off his tattoos from the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA Images

Let us transport you back to that night, so you too, can relive the outfit that has ruled our thoughts and conversations the whole of 2020...

Harry, moments from stepping onto the iconic London O2 stage on the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball had 16,000 holding their breath in anticipation of every moment the singer- many of which hadn’t seen him since his 2017 tour- had in store for them.

And boy, did he not disappoint.

Bursting onto the stage, opening with 'Lights Up, Harry donned the denim get-up, tailored to (chef's kiss) perfection in order to showcase Harry’s trademark chest tattoos.

The outfit, commissioned especially for the Jingle Bell Ball, was designed by emerging Spanish designer Archie Alled-Martínez and was equal parts rockstar and high fashion.

We couldn't have dreamt up a more perfect outfit for Harry to have worked every inch of the arena stage in.

The denim shirt, worn unbuttoned and tucked into the matching jeans, is basically the most perfect outfit we've witnessed either Harry, or anyone for that matter, perform in.

His setlist was every fan's dream and pop perfection, consisting of his very newly released track, ‘Adore You’ and it's elder sibling, ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Harry Styles wore the glittery shirt unbuttoned to the waist because he's Harry Styles. Picture: PA Images

Harry threw it back with ‘Sign Of The Times’ and then proceeded to make 16,000 people gasp-shriek in unison (it was quite something to witness) when the unmistakeable guitar riff of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ rang through London's O2.

For us, it is not just what his outfit looked like (although it has a lot to do with it), the show stopping look.

It symbolises a departure from Harry’s first solo artist 'era' and signalled the next chapter of Harry's boundary pushing, history-making style journey.

The glittery get-up, if we can be so bold, cemented Harry’s official membership to the upper echelons of trendsetters, conversation starters and let’s be real, style icons we think of today.

One year on and we can't get Harry's custom denim get-up out of our minds. Picture: PA Images

We may be biased on this one, but if you feel you need any more proof of these bold statements, just have a quick Google to see what Harry's been up to recently.

His landmark American Vogue cover as the first solo male to grace the front page has sold out everywhere, and he did it wearing a dress.

Vogue's report on his JBB outfit as showing a 'current desire for clothing beyond binaries' was an absolutely accurate analysis and forecast for his year to come and we're still so overjoyed he chose to showcase the look at the 2019 JBB!

Fingers crossed there will be many more iconic moments like this in years to come.

