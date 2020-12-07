Harry Styles’ Transformation From One Jingle Bell Ball To Another Proves His One Direction Wardrobe Is Firmly Closed

Harry Styles' fashion transformation from one Jingle Bell Ball to the next. Picture: Getty / PA

Harry Styles has always been a style icon, but now more than ever he’s our fashion hero, so we’re reminiscing his wardrobe glow-up from his One Direction days to going solo – aka cementing himself as catwalk worthy.

Harry Styles’ denim two piece at last year’s Jingle Bell Ball had us thinking about the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s fashion transformation.

From his long shaggy hair, checked shirts and skinny jeans in One Direction, to his flared trousers, sheer blouses and vintage suits as a solo artist, there’s a reason Harry is the face of Gucci.

One Direction were all about red, white and blue back in the day and checked prints and stripes were a firm band favourite.

One Direction at the 2011 Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' Jingle Bell Ball two piece deserves an award of its own. Picture: PA

Their fashion differences were clear at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball way back in 2011 with Harry cutting a suave figure in a still on-trend grey blazer and matching skinny jeans we're averting our eyes from.

Although the blazer was a tad tight, it was clear Harry was making the staple a wardrobe essential from then on.

Even Harry Styles' backstage outfits are lustworthy. Picture: PA

His long curls were going nowhere at that point, and tbh we’re glad they’re still around – when he’s not filming Don’t Worry, Darling that is.

Fast forward to his Jingle Bell Ball gig in 2019 and Harry had a whole new approach to fashion.

Not only was he wearing a sparkling, buttoned-down denim two piece, but he had a pastel-coloured manicure we’re envious of to this day.

Harry Styles is the king of accessories. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has made blazers his own. Picture: Getty

The iconic outfit, which he rocked with his curls swept off of his face, rounded off another perfect year of outfits for Haz.

He had of course blessed us with 60’s style blazers, a sheer black jumpsuit, and a patchwork cardigan just months before.

Even Harry’s backstage outfit deserves a moment of its own, wearing laidback chinos and a white tee to chat to Capital’s Jimmy Hill.

Making the relaxed silhouette firmly his own, it’s the pearl necklace we can’t get over.

