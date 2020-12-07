Harry Styles Fans Warn Each Other To Stay Away From Don’t Worry Darling Filming As Crowds Arrive On Set

7 December 2020, 10:33

Harry Styles fans have been swarming the Don't Worry, Darling set
Harry Styles fans have been swarming the Don't Worry, Darling set. Picture: Getty

The set of Don’t Worry, Darling is apparently being frequently flooded with Harry Styles fans eager to get a glimpse of the pop star and his famous co-stars.

Don’t Worry, Darling filming has been going on in LA and Palm Springs for some time now, with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and their co-stars pictured in some incredible retro costumes every week.

However, with pop megastar and One Direction member Harry on site, the sets have been attracting more attention than usual.

All The Don’t Worry, Darling Behind The Scenes Pictures So Far

In a video which was shared on Twitter, fans can be seen screaming as Harry leaves the location in a Range Rover with some running to get a closer view.

Harry Styles makes time to chat with fans when he's not working
Harry Styles makes time to chat with fans when he's not working. Picture: Getty

A fan account for the film called @DWDspoilers also tweeted an image of fans gathered on a street corner hoping to grab a glimpse of their idol.

“Darlings, this is not social distancing,” they tweeted.

Another clip of Harry reversing a vintage car, which we must say suits him more than we could ever imagine, also showed a crowd of fans watching Haz at work.

Naturally, when he gave them a quick wave the screams no doubt deafened locals for miles.

We’re not surprised though, when the singer was suited and booted with slicked hair and shades James Bond style.

Since the pictures and videos emerged, fans have been urging each other to stay away from the set locations and to take precautions if they do visit.

One wrote: “Guys everyone is excited for the movie but it is not a meet and greet it’s a serious business and production take it as such and we are in the middle of a pandemic please remember that so if you know the location pls do not share it and try to convince ppl to go to the set less [sic].”

Another fan agreed: “Have people already forgotten that we're in a pandemic ?? this is embarrassing and dangerous. them being there is an interruption to the making of the film. they're putting other people in danger by being there just to see the set and the cast. this is not a meet and greet.”

Don’t Worry, Darling has been under production for a few months now, despite being briefly halted for two weeks after a member on set tested positive for Covid-19.

Pictures of the cast in their costumes have fans growing even more excited for the film every week.

