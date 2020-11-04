Harry Styles And Chris Pine Look Dapper In Tuxedos On Set Of Don't Worry Darling

4 November 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 15:45

Chris Pine and Harry Styles both star in Don't Worry, Darling
Chris Pine and Harry Styles both star in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine have been pictured in their Don’t Worry, Darling costumes – and would this movie just hurry up and wrap already?

New pictures of Harry Styles and his Don’t Worry, Darling cast mates getting ready for a scene have emerged, and we don’t know whose look we’re gawping over more.

Joined by Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and Dita Von Teese, Harry and his co-stars kept a low profile as they made their way to set, giving just a sneak-peek at their costumes.

Take A Look At Don’t Worry, Darling Behind The Scenes

The shoot appeared to be for a glamorous scene, with Florence, Olivia, Dita and KiKi Layne pictured in ball gowns we can only dream about with voluminous hairstyles and bright red lipstick.

Chris Pine covered his suit with a silk robe
Chris Pine covered his suit with a silk robe. Picture: Backgrid
Harry Styles kept his tuxedo hidden from view
Harry Styles kept his tuxedo hidden from view. Picture: Backgrid

Harry and Chris were dressed in tuxedos for the scene, with Harry keeping his suit underwraps in a long jacket while Chris strutted around in a silk robe.

Each of the cast and crew members had masks on, while some wore visors too.

Florence Pugh plays Harry Styles' character's wife in DWD
Florence Pugh plays Harry Styles' character's wife in DWD. Picture: Getty

Olivia, who is both directing and starring in the film, wore a sensational pair of sky high heels.

Since the pictures have done the rounds on social media, fans can’t get over how suave the cast look, despite filming for a psychological thriller.

KiKi Layne stars in Don't Worry, Darling
KiKi Layne stars in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in DWD
Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in DWD. Picture: Getty

“I love that Harry’s wearing a full-on jacket to hid or protect his costume, meanwhile Chris Pine’s striding around in a Hefner silk demi-robe... and it works! Especially with the silver-fox hair. OMG I love this movie already [sic],” one person tweeted.

“Oh my gawd he looks fine,” one person said after seeing the pictures of Harry.

Don’t Worry, Darling will follow unhappy housewife Alice (Pugh) as she questions her sanity when she notices strange happenings in her local utopian community.

Harry plays her “picture-perfect husband” Jack, who is hiding a dark secret from his wife.

