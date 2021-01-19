On Air Now
19 January 2021, 13:24 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 13:34
Harry Styles’ guitarist Mitch Rowland gets a lot of love from fans. But who is he? Here’s everything you need to know, from his age to how he met the ‘Fine Line’ singer…
Harry Styles’ guitarist Mitch Rowland helped the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer write and record his Grammy nominated album ‘Fine Line’ and has toured with the 'Adore You' star in his backing band. He's also one of his best friends.
But who is he? Let’s take a look…
Mitch Rowland is a songwriter, guitarist and drummer best known for being part of Harry Styles’ backing band.
Mitch was born on 13th July 1988, making him 32 years old.
Harry met Mitch in a pizza shop!
Mitch had never been in a studio before but Harry knew he had a lot of talent. The pair are now best friends. (Why doesn’t this stuff ever happen to me?!)
Mitch is in a relationship with Sarah Jones, who is the drummer in his band!
The pair have been dating for a while but they are not married just yet. (Harry, if you’re reading this and you need a date when they do tie the knot, hit me up).
Mitch Rowland is from America.
