Harry Styles’ Guitarist Mitch Rowland: Everything You Need To Know, From Age To How He Met Harry

Harry Styles and Mitch Rowland are best friends. But what age is Mitch and how did they meet? Picture: Sarah Jones/Instagram/@pillowpersonpp

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ guitarist Mitch Rowland gets a lot of love from fans. But who is he? Here’s everything you need to know, from his age to how he met the ‘Fine Line’ singer…

Harry Styles’ guitarist Mitch Rowland helped the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer write and record his Grammy nominated album ‘Fine Line’ and has toured with the 'Adore You' star in his backing band. He's also one of his best friends.

But who is he? Let’s take a look…

Mitch Rowland - Harry's guitarist - is in a relationship with Sarah Jones - Harry's drummer. Picture: Sarah Jones/Instagram/@pillowpersonpp

Who is Mitch Rowland?

Mitch Rowland is a songwriter, guitarist and drummer best known for being part of Harry Styles’ backing band.

How old is Mitch Rowland? What’s his age?

Mitch was born on 13th July 1988, making him 32 years old.

How did Harry Styles meet Mitch Rowland?

Harry met Mitch in a pizza shop!

Mitch had never been in a studio before but Harry knew he had a lot of talent. The pair are now best friends. (Why doesn’t this stuff ever happen to me?!)

Did Mitch Rowland and Sarah Jones get married?

Mitch is in a relationship with Sarah Jones, who is the drummer in his band!

The pair have been dating for a while but they are not married just yet. (Harry, if you’re reading this and you need a date when they do tie the knot, hit me up).

Where is Mitch Rowland from?

Mitch Rowland is from America.

