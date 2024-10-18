Gypsy Rose Blanchard says it’s ‘heartbreaking’ her mother will never meet her baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about her daughter never meeting her mother. Picture: The Viall Files via YouTube, @gypsyrosemedia via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently pregnant with her first child and she's now shared how she feels about the fact that her mother Dee Dee Blanchard will never get to meet her unborn daughter.

Of course, if you've been following Gypsy's story, you'll know exactly what happened to her. In December 2023, Gypsy was released after eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee, who subjected Gypsy to years and years of medical abuse due to her Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy recently split from husband Ryan Anderson and reunited with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. In July, she revealed that she and Ken were expecting a baby.

Speaking on The Viall Files podcast, Gypsy was asked if she and Ken had a plan about how she might address everything that's happened in her life with her daughter in the future.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

"I feel like when she is of the right age to understand, we are gonna sit her down together and also with my dad and Kristy [Blanchard, her stepmother] - we have that support there – and we're gonna explain things in a way that's not overwhelming but enough so that she understands where my life was at at that time and how did I get there," Gypsy shared.

Gypsy was then asked if there was any part of her that thought about the relationship that her mother would have had with her unborn daughter.

"I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad," Gypsy confessed. "So I kind of put that in the back of my mind."

She continued: “I mean, there has been questions on social media. Everybody asked the question, you know, ‘What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn’t around? My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard posts Mother's Day video tribute on TikTok

Earlier this year, Gypsy shared a video on Mother's Day celebrating the "strong and wonderful" mother figures in her life. She also slammed the trolls who continuously troll her comment sections with "negative bulls---" about Dee Dee.

"Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment – that's mine to feel," Gypsy said. "No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother."

Read more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.