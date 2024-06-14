Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Experimented With Women in Prison
14 June 2024, 17:14
"I think I've kissed more girls than I have guys."
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about her sexuality and revealed that she experimented with women while in prison.
Last week (June 3rd), the first episode of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's long-awaited documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiered on Lifetime. The new series explores everything that's happened in Gypsy's life since she was released on parole last year. From her newfound fame to split from her husband Ryan Anderson, Gypsy does not hold back.
Now, Gypsy has discussed her journey with sex in a new episode and said that she questioned her sexuality as a teenager.
In the latest episode, Gypsy says: "A big part of womanhood is learning to be comfortable with their sexuality and for years I wasn't. I'm self-conscious because I have scars all over my body and I had a lot of surgeries that were unnecessary. So I'm like, 'Am I gonna be what he wants me to be? Am I attractive to him?'"
For reference, Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy. Her mother Dee Dee Blanchard made her believe she was ill as a child and a young woman even though she wasn't. As a result, she had many surgeries that she never actually needed.
Gypsy added: "Even to the point where I'm like, 'Don't even look at me down there!'" Referencing her ex husband Ryan Anderson, Gypsy then said: "He's like, 'It's ok!'"
Gypsy also admitted that she's had sexual relationships with women. She said: "For a long time I questioned my own sexuality because as a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt that I was attracted to girls."
She ended by saying: "I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I've kissed more girls than I have guys."
