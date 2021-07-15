Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda Spends Quality Time With Baby Khai In Rare Photos

15 July 2021, 16:02

Yolanda Hadid shared some new adorable photos of baby Khai
Yolanda Hadid shared some new adorable photos of baby Khai. Picture: Getty/@yolanda.hadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Yolanda Hadid enjoyed a little morning meditation with Zayn Malik and Gigi’s little girl Khai!

Yolanda Hadid is giving us all the grandmother goals after she revealed that her granddaughter Khai joined her for a meditation session!

The proud grandma shared the sweet moment on Instagram, posting a rare snap of Zayn Malik and Gigi’s baby girl sitting in her garden of crystals.

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

If that isn’t cute enough, it seems it’s not even Khai’s first time meditating, as she held her arms out with a crystal in her hand, showing off her seasoned meditation skills.

When your grandma is Yolanda, we’re not surprised!

Yolanda Hadid documented her adorable day with Khai
Yolanda Hadid documented her adorable day with Khai. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s mama captioned the picture with a heart emoji, writing: “Morning meditation with Oma…… #Khai,” and we’re honestly in our feels.

Yolanda went on to share another sweet snap with the 10-month old on her Instagram Stories, as she was seen embracing her granddaughter while on her farm in Pennsylvania.

“We spent the day while momma was away,” she wrote.

Baby Khai has been spending time with her grandmother Yolanda Hadid
Baby Khai has been spending time with her grandmother Yolanda Hadid. Picture: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Zayn and Gigi’s farm is close to the Hadid family farm, where Bella and Anwar often visit also, so it’s no surprise that Khai gets to spend a lot of time with her loved ones.

Gigi’s dad Mohamed often has cute outings with Khai as well, with the pair recently going around museums in New York City alongside the 26-year-old supermodel.

Gigi has been settling into motherhood, with the new mama sharing sweet anecdotes about what it’s like raising her little girl, and each time we get a bit more emotional!

